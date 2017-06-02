35 Things You'll Regret Doing in Life

"Life is too short" is so cliché, but also so true. Not to sound morbid, but our days are limited and we never know when our time will be up. We tend to think we're invincible, especially when we're young and don't often live to the fullest because we don't think of the bigger picture. We let ourselves get caught up in such trivial things that seem silly when we look back, or we don't take care of ourselves until our bodies give us a clear and scary sign to. Mindfulness is one way to practice living in the present, and all it really takes is to step back every once in a while to reflect on your choices. You only live once, after all, so why not make this a life without any regrets? See 35 things you'll regret doing down the line and consider changing a few things for yourself.



