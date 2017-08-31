 Skip Nav
11 Superhero Costumes That Will Get You All the Instagram Likes This Halloween

If Halloween is one of your favorite times of year, then it's time to get excited for the upcoming season. Don't struggle with what you should be this year; instead, let yourself get inspired by some of your favorite movies. You can take on the role of one of your favorite superheros, and you'll be bound to be the hit of the party. We have you covered with a variety of choices, from a sexy Catwoman to a cozy Joker, so shop these top superhero picks and snatch one up before they're all sold out.

Kohl's Women's Fashion
DC Comics Secret Wishes Harley Quinn Costume - Adult
$74.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Women's Fashion
Target Women's Fashion
DC Comics Women Wonder Woman Flirty Costume
$66.38
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Women's Fashion
Target Women's Fashion
DC Comics Women's Catwoman Grand Heritage Costume
$88.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Women's Fashion
Kohl's Teen Girls' Intimates
Juniors' DC Comics Harley Quinn One-Piece Pajamas
$50 $34.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Teen Girls' Intimates
Target Women's Fashion
DC Comics Women Supergirl Flirty Costume
$32.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Women's Fashion
Batgirl Deluxe Adult Costume
$55
from target.com
Buy Now
Marvel Deadpool Costume
$34
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Lethal Beauty Costume
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Iron Girl Bustier Costume
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Flash Costume
$38
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kohl's Women's Fashion
Adult DC Comics Wonder Woman Costume Tiara & Bracelets
$48.99 $44.09
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Women's Fashion
