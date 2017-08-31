11 Superhero Costumes That Will Get You All the Instagram Likes This Halloween

If Halloween is one of your favorite times of year, then it's time to get excited for the upcoming season. Don't struggle with what you should be this year; instead, let yourself get inspired by some of your favorite movies. You can take on the role of one of your favorite superheros, and you'll be bound to be the hit of the party. We have you covered with a variety of choices, from a sexy Catwoman to a cozy Joker, so shop these top superhero picks and snatch one up before they're all sold out.