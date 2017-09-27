 Skip Nav
Shop These 11 Hilarious Food-Inspired Costumes . . . Because Being a Sexy Taco Is Necessary

If you're a food-obsessed girl who loves repping your favorite snacks, we found some fun Halloween costumes for you. Whether you want to be sexy or comfortable, there are plenty of hilarious choices. From a skintight Sriracha dress to a giant strawberry doughnut, we found some of the best foodie-inspired costumes that you need to try this year. Check out these unique picks that are bound to be Instagram hits.

Sriracha Dress
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Unisex Munchen Ramen Costume
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Strawberry Doughnut Costume
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Foodies Taco Dress
$31
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Rubie's Burger Costume
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ice Cream Sundae Costume
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Diet Coke Tank Dress
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Movie Night Popcorn Costume
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nerds Tank Dress Costume
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Rubie's Bacon Costume
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pizza Costume
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
