30 Things You Don't Realize Are Annoying Everyone Around You

We all have our own pet peeves, but I think it's safe to assume that there are plenty of universal annoyances we share. You might not even be aware that you're guilty of doing some of them yourself. Ever take a call in a quiet room? Used both armrests on the airplane or at the movie theater? Yeah, we thought so. The list of what grinds people's gears can go on and on, but we've limited ours to 30 things you don't realize are irking everyone around you. See how many you agree with (or take part in) ahead.

Walking slowly on a busy sidewalk.
Not letting the person behind you in line go ahead of you when you have way more items than them.
Tapping your foot.
Taking days to respond.
Mumbling in a conversation.
Making yourself too comfortable in someone else's home.
When your group is being too loud in a public space.
Chewing loudly with your mouth open.
Parking across two spaces.
Reading aloud.
Not returning your shopping cart.
Leaving your lint in the lint catcher at a laundromat.
Taking up multiple seats on public transit.
Sucking out of a straw loudly when nothing's left in your cup.
Not RSVPing to an invitation.
Not knowing what you want to order when it's your turn.
Sending a series of texts instead of one long one.
Popping your gum.
Inviting yourself to plans you weren't a part of.
Humblebragging.
When you're being passive-aggressive.
Rushing into an elevator before allowing people to get off.
Always complaining but never trying to find solutions.
Taking up both armrests.
Talking loudly on the phone in quiet spaces.
Not cleaning up after yourself.
Painting or filing your nails in public.
When your jewelry keeps clanking on your desk while working.
Being overly nosy.
Having a conversation in the middle of a busy area.
