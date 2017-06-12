 Skip Nav
72 Hours in Milan: What to See and Where to Eat!
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman's Themyscira May Not Be a Real Place, but This Destination Is
Wellness
What an American Airlines Employee Did For a Passenger With Autism Will Make You Cry
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
72 Hours in Milan: What to See and Where to Eat!

Chances are when you think of Milan, thoughts of high fashion start flooding your mind, as it is Italy's fashion capital. But as soon as you arrive to this charming city, you'll quickly realize there are so many other hidden gems to discover besides the dazzling shops and famous catwalk shows. Although, don't get me wrong — those are nice, too! Packed to the brim with culture, tradition, and inspiration, Milan is a true European treasure, and it won't take long for you to uncover its beauty.

I say this from experience, as I only had 72 hours in this northern pocket of Italy. Yet it was more than enough time to fall in love with this charismatic city, as well as scope out some of the must sees. So if you're looking for bucket-list-worthy items to see, do, and eat next time you're in Milan, then you're in for a treat with these next few slides!

