19 Adult Things to Get Done Before the Year Ends

In case your New Year's resolutions went down the drain by February, lucky for you, Fall is the new reset. You know the end of this year is going to come faster than you can handle, so take care of your sh*t now before 2018 hits. We can probably guess correctly that you've been putting off a lot of adult things, but you'll only regret it by prolonging it even further. So make your life easier and finally tackle everything that's left on your list ASAP. See 19 things you should get done before the year comes to a close.



Make a dentist appointment. Clean our your closet and donate unwanted clothes. Finally make that return. Use your PTO and take a day (or a week) off. Update all your devices instead of hitting "Remind Me Later." Deep clean your home. Make plans with that one friend you've been meaning to catch up with. Give your car an oil change. Catch up on shows you've been neglecting. Get back to working out regularly. Pay off any parking tickets. Cancel any unused subscriptions. Clean up your phone to make more storage available. Sign up for paperless billing. Sell old devices before they become obsolete. Volunteer. Pay off your credit cards (or make a giant payment). Delete people off social media. Finally call insurance or whatever other adult task you still have to do.