66 Things to Be Grateful For, Big and Small

With the hustle, bustle, and stress of everyday life, it's easy to become fixated on big-picture worries and take for granted all the little facets of life that deserve appreciation and can be a major boost to your overall happiness. If you're in need of a mindset transformation, here are 66 things to be grateful for all year long.

— Additional reporting by Tara Block

You're alive and breathing.
You're able to read this.
You have someone (or multiple someones) that you consider a best friend.
Your pet(s) love you unconditionally.
You have a job.
If you're currently unemployed, you have free time.
Much-needed vacation days.
Those weekends that feel longer than two days.
Those workweeks that feel shorter than five days.
Mornings you can sleep in.
Movie marathons.
Cozy fires and hot chocolate.
Maintained connections with long-distance friends.
Holiday memories from past years.
Future life events to look forward to.
Your earliest childhood memory.
The places you have traveled to, and the promise of future travels.
The shoes on your feet.
Your bad days. (They make the good days better.)
The people you love.
The lessons you learned this year.
You're not the same person you were this time last year. You've grown.
The food on your table.
The moment you finally see someone you've missed.
Good coffee.
The song that always makes you feel better.
The memories with your parents you will never forget.
The people in your life who always make sure you're getting home safely.
The money in your bank account.
Your significant other.
If you're single: you get a period of self-discovery and quality time with friends.
