Things to Throw Away Before the Year Ends
26 Things to Get Rid of Before the Year Ends
New year, same clutter? No, thanks. Do yourself a favor and purge your home of all unnecessary items so you can kick off 2018 the right way. Take it day by day or dedicate an entire weekend to get it done — we promise you won't regret it. Before the year comes to an end, toss or donate the following 26 items.
- Old magazines
- Expired medicine
- Old makeup
- Clothes you haven't worn in the past year
- Dead electronic devices
- Stretched-out hair ties
- Socks or underwear with holes
- Items in your pantry that have gone bad
- Books you don't want
- Old bills and receipts that you no longer need
- Unwanted gifts with no sentimental value
- Manuals that don't belong to a device
- Shoes that clearly need to be thrown away
- Old t-shirts
- Ratty towels
- Dried-out pens
- Cables with no use
- Stained mugs
- Old journals
- Birthday cards with no sentimental value
- Outdated takeout menus
- Expired coupons
- Old cleaning supplies
- CDs, DVDs, or any other items your devices no longer support
- Scraps of wrapping paper
- Accessories that you never wear
Image Source: Unsplash / Logan Nolin