26 Things to Get Rid of Before the Year Ends

New year, same clutter? No, thanks. Do yourself a favor and purge your home of all unnecessary items so you can kick off 2018 the right way. Take it day by day or dedicate an entire weekend to get it done — we promise you won't regret it. Before the year comes to an end, toss or donate the following 26 items.

Old magazines Expired medicine Old makeup Clothes you haven't worn in the past year Dead electronic devices Stretched-out hair ties Socks or underwear with holes Items in your pantry that have gone bad Books you don't want Old bills and receipts that you no longer need Unwanted gifts with no sentimental value Manuals that don't belong to a device Shoes that clearly need to be thrown away Old t-shirts Ratty towels Dried-out pens Cables with no use Stained mugs Old journals Birthday cards with no sentimental value Outdated takeout menus Expired coupons Old cleaning supplies CDs, DVDs, or any other items your devices no longer support Scraps of wrapping paper Accessories that you never wear