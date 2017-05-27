List of Things to Dispose Of
One a Day: Throw These 116 Things Away
Cleaning out clutter can be a tough task, especially if you have been letting it build up for a while. Instead of setting aside a huge block of time to take care of months' or years' worth of clutter, take baby steps by throwing away only one type of item a day. And by throwing away, I mean recycling, selling, donating, or — as the last resort — trashing. Here's a list of 116 types of items that will take you about four months to dispose of:
- The other side of a pair of lost earrings
- Scraps of wrapping paper
- Cards people have given you with no sentimental value
- Receipts you don't need
- Ticket stubs
- Socks with holes
- Old t-shirts
- Leftover change
- Dried flowers
- Magazines
- CDs
- Hair elastics that have lost stretchiness
- Hair accessories you don't use
- Shoes that don't fit or that you don't wear
- Extra photo prints
- Little knickknacks (designate a bowl and fill it)
- Kitchen things you don't use
- Cooking utensils you have two of
- Tired bras
- Scarves you never wear
- Clothes that don't fit
- Gifts you don't like
- Old towels
- Old makeup
- Old toiletries
- Old or unused hangers
- Expired or sample-sized toiletries
- Extra buttons
- Expired sauces
- Toys your pets don't play with
- Expired medication
- Dried-up nail polish
- Bills you don't need to keep
- Expired coupons
- Old paperwork
- DVDs you don't watch
- Snacks your pets don't eat
- Damaged clothing you can't mend
- Stained clothing you can't clean
- Old prom dresses
- Scratched nonstick cookware
- Old underwear or swimwear that's losing its stretch
- Outdated electronics
- Rusty jewelry
- Stockings with runs
- Pens that don't work
- Clothing you've outgrown
- Necklaces and bracelets with broken clasps
- Cables and wires you don't use
- Worn-out sheets and bedding
- Empty or near-empty bottles of cleaning products
- Old mending buttons for clothing you no longer have
- Worn-out bath mats
- Broken electronics
- Purses you never use
- Flatware, plates, and glasses that don't match the rest of your collection, plus dingy children's plates you no longer use
- Old pillows
- Worn-out shoes
- Wedding invites
- Save-the-dates
- Wedding favors you don't use
- Old wallets that you don't use
- Broken kitchen equipment
- Spare furniture parts you don't need
- Furniture manuals
- Boxes
- Unused vases
- Extra tupperware you don't need
- Old mail
- Junk mail
- Travel brochures
- Bobby pins
- Old crayons or art supplies, plus markers that have run out of ink
- Random containers and jars
- Unused stationery, stickers, and sticky notes
- Ripped denim
- Old artwork or old children's artwork
- Used and ripped envelopes
- Broken or old iPhone cases
- Old unused batteries
- Extra and unused coffee mugs
- Old spices
- Address labels for your old house
- Wrinkled ribbon and bows for gift wrap
- Cards or gifts from exes
- Frequent shopper cards you never use
- Matchbooks
- Old shopping bags
- Old calendars
- Old folders
- Magnets
- Clothes that are outdated or from college
- Broken Christmas decorations
- Christmas lights that don't work
- Frayed towels
- Expired food
- Computer cords, firewire cord, etc. that you don't use
- Old and outdated software
- CDs for old computer programs
- Old cell phones
- Hand-me-downs that you're guilt-tripped into keeping
- Freebie or promotional t-shirts you never wear
- Old fortune cookie fortunes
- Old bank statements
- Old planners
- Delete email subscriptions from sites
- Delete emails you don't need
- Delete unwanted music from your iTunes
- Extra buttons that come with newly purchased clothes
- Games that are missing pieces
- Old schoolbooks you'll never use again
- Papers you have backed up on the computer
- Books you've already read and don't want to display
- Cell phone covers you're over
- Old manuals to electronics
- Cell phone accessories you don't use anymore
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Keep the boxes broken down until you need them. They store easily in a closet, under the bed, in the laundry room/garage until needed and take up little space when flat.
old t-shirts and frayed towels? Cut them up and use as rags to dust with, clean the house, use for oil changes. Best thing is they can be washed and used again... you won't use as many paper towels and they are environmentally friendly (obviously throw away the oil change ones when done)