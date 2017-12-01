 Skip Nav
40 Cheap and Easy Ugly Christmas Sweater DIYs

It's the time of year for Christmas music, holiday cheer, gifts, and food galore. But most importantly, it's the time of year for ugly sweaters. Getting decked out in the tackiest, most ridiculous Christmas sweater has become one of the highlights of the holiday season, but since you (probably) won't be wearing one more than once or twice a year, don't break the bank on your hilarious ensemble. We've found some ugly Christmas sweater DIYs that are easy to do and barely cost a thing. And when in doubt? Just add more glitter.

Additional reporting by Tara Block

Bow Sweater
Shiny Wreath
Snow-Globe Sweater
Chimney Sweater
Fireplace Mantel DIY
Light-Up Tree
Ugly Elf Outfit
Light-Up Globe
Fireplace DIY
Illuminated Sweaters
Ho Ho Ho
Rudolph Sweater
Bow Sweater
Get Geeky
Gingerbread Men
Ugly Christmas Dress
Be the Tree
Busy-Body Sweater
Rudolph and Tree
Group Sweater
Bow Dress
Alphabet Soup
Tree and Gifts Dress
Bottle-Cap Sweater
Christmas Morning Scene
Christmas Village
Candy-Cane Sweater
