40 Cheap and Easy Ugly Christmas Sweater DIYs

It's the time of year for Christmas music, holiday cheer, gifts, and food galore. But most importantly, it's the time of year for ugly sweaters. Getting decked out in the tackiest, most ridiculous Christmas sweater has become one of the highlights of the holiday season, but since you (probably) won't be wearing one more than once or twice a year, don't break the bank on your hilarious ensemble. We've found some ugly Christmas sweater DIYs that are easy to do and barely cost a thing. And when in doubt? Just add more glitter.

— Additional reporting by Tara Block