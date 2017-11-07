Ugly Christmas Sweaters
16 "Ugly Christmas Sweaters" That Are Actually Really Cute
Let's get one thing straight: nobody actually wants to look ugly at the ugly-Christmas-sweater party. The goal is to look festive and appropriately attired without trying too hard — and while still looking cute enough to mix and a-mingle during "Jingle Bell Rock." That's a tall order, but it's nothing one of these sweaters can't help you accomplish. From the bold sparkle on one very cool Boohoo pullover to some serious Christmas cheer on a sweet polar bear-faced knit, these are merry and bright and decidedly cool.
Cats Holiday Sweater, Created for Macy's
$49.50 $36.99
Polar Bear Holiday Sweater, Created for Macy's
$49.50 $36.99
Petite Lilly Penguin Christmas JumperBuy Now See more boohoo Petite Sweaters
Petite Gemma Reindeer Christmas JumperBuy Now See more boohoo Petite Sweaters
Juniors' Funny Gingerbread Graphic Sweater
$49
IT S OUR TIME Two Person Ugly Christmas Sweater-Juniors
$39
from JCPenney
Holidays Sweater with Vintage Fairisle With Roll Neck
$42
from Asos
Hollie Reindeer & Snowflake Christmas JumperBuy Now See more boohoo Sweaters
Maternity Best Gift Ever Tunic Sweater - Ugly Christmas Sweater Black
$39.99
from Target
