16 "Ugly Christmas Sweaters" That Are Actually Really Cute

Let's get one thing straight: nobody actually wants to look ugly at the ugly-Christmas-sweater party. The goal is to look festive and appropriately attired without trying too hard — and while still looking cute enough to mix and a-mingle during "Jingle Bell Rock." That's a tall order, but it's nothing one of these sweaters can't help you accomplish. From the bold sparkle on one very cool Boohoo pullover to some serious Christmas cheer on a sweet polar bear-faced knit, these are merry and bright and decidedly cool.