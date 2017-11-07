16 "Ugly Christmas Sweaters" That Are Actually Really Cute

 Skip Nav
Let's get one thing straight: nobody actually wants to look ugly at the ugly-Christmas-sweater party. The goal is to look festive and appropriately attired without trying too hard — and while still looking cute enough to mix and a-mingle during "Jingle Bell Rock." That's a tall order, but it's nothing one of these sweaters can't help you accomplish. From the bold sparkle on one very cool Boohoo pullover to some serious Christmas cheer on a sweet polar bear-faced knit, these are merry and bright and decidedly cool.

Karen Scott
Cats Holiday Sweater, Created for Macy's
$49.50 $36.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Karen Scott Sweaters
Karen Scott
Polar Bear Holiday Sweater, Created for Macy's
$49.50 $36.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Karen Scott Sweaters
boohoo
Katie Sunglasses Emoji Christmas Jumper
$25
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Sunglasses
boohoo
Petite Lilly Penguin Christmas Jumper
$25
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Petite Sweaters
Forever 21
Coca-Cola Holiday Sweater
$14
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sweaters
boohoo
Petite Gemma Reindeer Christmas Jumper
$25
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Petite Sweaters
Ultra Flirt
Juniors' Funny Gingerbread Graphic Sweater
$49
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Ultra Flirt Teen Girls' Sweaters
It's Our Time
IT S OUR TIME Two Person Ugly Christmas Sweater-Juniors
$39
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more It's Our Time Teen Girls' Sweaters
boohoo
Charlotte Sleigh My Name Christmas Jumper
$25
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Sweaters
Asos
Holidays Sweater with Vintage Fairisle With Roll Neck
$42
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sweaters
boohoo
Jasmine Reindeers Christmas Jumper
$25
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Sweaters
boohoo
Hollie Reindeer & Snowflake Christmas Jumper
$25
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Sweaters
Simply Be Sweaters
Snowman Sweater
$49.49
from Simply Be
Buy Now See more Simply Be Sweaters
boohoo
Jennifer Pom Pom Christmas Jumper
$32
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Sweaters
Target Maternity Sweaters
Maternity Best Gift Ever Tunic Sweater - Ugly Christmas Sweater Black
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Maternity Sweaters
boohoo
Eva Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal Jumper
$25
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Sweaters
Karen Scott
Cats Holiday Sweater, Created for Macy's
from Macy's
$49.50$36.99
Karen Scott
Polar Bear Holiday Sweater, Created for Macy's
from Macy's
$49.50$36.99
boohoo
Katie Sunglasses Emoji Christmas Jumper
from boohoo
$25
boohoo
Petite Lilly Penguin Christmas Jumper
from boohoo
$25
Forever 21
Coca-Cola Holiday Sweater
from Forever 21
$14
boohoo
Petite Gemma Reindeer Christmas Jumper
from boohoo
$25
Ultra Flirt
Juniors' Funny Gingerbread Graphic Sweater
from Macy's
$49
It's Our Time
IT S OUR TIME Two Person Ugly Christmas Sweater-Juniors
from JCPenney
$39
boohoo
Charlotte Sleigh My Name Christmas Jumper
from boohoo
$25
Asos
Holidays Sweater with Vintage Fairisle With Roll Neck
from Asos
$42
boohoo
Jasmine Reindeers Christmas Jumper
from boohoo
$25
boohoo
Hollie Reindeer & Snowflake Christmas Jumper
from boohoo
$25
Simply Be
Snowman Sweater
from Simply Be
$49.49
boohoo
Jennifer Pom Pom Christmas Jumper
from boohoo
$32
Target
Maternity Best Gift Ever Tunic Sweater - Ugly Christmas Sweater Black
from Target
$39.99
boohoo
Eva Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal Jumper
from boohoo
$25
