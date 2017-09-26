You Might Pass Out Looking at This Insane Waterfall Climb in New Zealand

Are you the kind of person who likes to say "challenge accepted" when people imply you wouldn't dare do something? If so, then this new Wanaka Waterfall climb is what your adventurous dreams are made of. Travelers can brave the world's highest waterfall via ferrata climb, called Lord of the Rungs, which is "wild, wet and 450 meters on high."

The climb takes about seven hours, and once you reach the top, you descend back down via helicopter. As you ascend, you'll see the Twin Falls flowing down a sheer rocky hillside near the South Island alpine resort town of Wanaka. The route to the top is not for the faint of heart; it follows "a kilometer of cables, weaving over, above and behind the waterfalls, and crosses a 35-meter Tyrolean traverse (crosses free space between two high points on a rope/cable!) using a pulley. Add the breathtaking backdrop of sweeping views to the valley below and the surrounding mountains to the exhilaration of being on a mountainside, and there's drama at every twist and turn."

Even if you prefer to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground, the videos and photos of the climb are undeniably stunning. Take a look at this incredible experience.