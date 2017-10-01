 Skip Nav
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
DIY
32 of the Top Pinned Halloween Costumes of 2017
Travel
It's Illegal to Cross America's Second Tallest Bridge For Good Reason (but People Still Do)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
23 Unique Ways to Decorate With Christmas Lights

Christmas lights are a staple when it comes to holiday decor. Whether hung on the house or wrapped around the tree, these lights bring a warm and cozy feeling into any home. However, there are many alternative ways to decorate with Christmas lights both in and out of the holiday season. Check out these 23 unique DIY ways you can use Christmas lights to spice up your home!

— Additional reporting by Hilary White

Related
35+ Ways to Decorate Pumpkins Without Carving

Festive Burlap Garland
Simple Burlap Garland
Dixie Cup Lights
Fairy Light Globe
Illuminated Porch Canopy
Ramp Up Home Decor
Chandelier
Framed Card Display
DIY Heart Frame
Photo-Booth Backdrop
Light Carpet
Light Tree
Christmas Shadow Box
Pumpkin Luminaries
Headboard
Photo Display
DIY Lanterns
Bedroom Canopy
Wine-Bottle Accent Lights
Flower Lights
Branch Light Room Divider
Paper-Doily Wreath
Marquee Sign
Pin It!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday LivingHoliday DecorHolidayDIY
Join The Conversation
Holiday
25+ Latin Songs That Make For the Perfect Holiday Playlist
by Vivian Nunez
7-Day Gratitude Challenge
Wellness
Show Your Appreciation With This 7-Day Gratitude Challenge
by Hilary White
How to Resist Sugar Cravings
Healthy Eating Tips
How to Kill Your Sugar Addiction Before It Kills You
by Leta Shy
Gifts For Women in Their 20s
Holiday
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
by Tara Block
The Pioneer Woman's Turkey Tetrazzini Review
Holiday Food
I Tried The Pioneer Woman's Famous Turkey Tetrazzini, and It's Near Perfect
by Jamie Mieuli
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds