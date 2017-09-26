 Skip Nav
5 Lifesaving Habits of a Real-Life Professional Organizer
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
25 Ways to Show Gratitude

Practicing gratitude is not only a great habit for maintaining personal happiness, but it also has a powerful effect on others. Showing someone appreciation can be done in both grand and small gestures, but oftentimes it's the little things that go the furthest. A simple "thank you" acknowledges that you don't take someone or something for granted. For more ways to show gratitude, see 25 examples ahead!

Show Your Appreciation With This 7-Day Gratitude Challenge

Put gifts to use.
Give your full attention.
Return a favor.
Find a way you can get involved in your community.
Treat a coworker to coffee.
Run an errand for somebody.
Tell someone in person how much they mean to you.
Leave a nice review.
Keep a gratitude journal.
Host a small get-together of friends you want to thank.
Take care of yourself.
Try not to complain.
Post a shout-out on social media.
Hand write a thank-you card.
Return items you borrow.
Do something nice without expecting anything in return.
Volunteer.
Leave a note with your tip.
Clean up after yourself.
Make a friend their favorite meal.
Send a small, thoughtful gift.
Smile.
Donate gently worn clothing.
Give up your time.
Say "thank you."
