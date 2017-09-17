 Skip Nav
21 Ways to Think Positively Every Day

A good attitude always starts with good thoughts. Positive thinking is equally as powerful as negative thinking: you'll start to believe it eventually. So it's critical to adopt the former and make it into a daily habit. Like everything, shifting your mindset requires conscious effort and commitment, and there are many ways to condition yourself to think positively until it becomes second nature. See 21 things that will help ward off all the Negative Nancys out there.

Eliminate negative words from your vocabulary.
Surround yourself with good company.
Practice gratitude.
Adopt a personal motto.
Avoid triggers.
Reward yourself.
Practice mindfulness.
Slow down and relax.
Set yourself up for a good day.
Set up positive reminders around you.
Practice positive affirmations.
Don't be so hard on yourself.
Do things that bring you joy.
Pay it forward.
Read an inspiring book.
Find the silver lining.
Look at the bigger picture.
Find stress releasers.
Take a break from social media.
Don't dwell on the past.
Make an attitude shift.
