 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
If You Have Dreamed About Water, You Need to Know the Meaning Behind It
Travel
Why You Should Never, Ever Check Your Luggage on a Plane
Organization
34 Packing Hacks Every Traveler Should Know
Disney
This Tragic True Story Inspired a Haunting Disneyland Urban Legend

What Do Dreams About Water Mean?

If You Have Dreamed About Water, You Need to Know the Meaning Behind It

Water-related dreams are considered to be one of the most typical visions people have when they go to sleep at night. You may not even realize it, but the fluidity of water can symbolize your emotions and state of mind. Obviously, water can take on many forms, so let's talk about what different types of water dreams can mean.

If you are having dreams of drowning, big waves, or storms, it could mean that you're feeling very overwhelmed. Whether it be in your professional or personal life, you have a lot of anxiety about something. You are fearing a bad outcome to an event in your life and this worry is consuming you.

Related
If You've Dreamed That Your Teeth Fell Out, There's an Important Meaning Behind It

On the other hand, if you're dreaming of easily swimming or paddling through a large body of water, that could mean something positive. It symbolizes that there's a change in your life, but you have been able to adapt and go with the flow. If you are swimming against the current, that means that you're struggling to adjust to a change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dreams about showers and baths are your subconscious telling you that you have let go of some negative thoughts you were experiencing. You are releasing pent up emotions and cleaning yourself of them.

Related
Have You Ever Had a Flying Dream? It Could Mean Something Really Great

No matter what sort of water dream you're having, just know that it's extremely common. If those dreams are recurring and you want them to go away, you will need to face any problems you're having head on. It's the only way to clear your mind and have a peaceful night of sleep.

Image Source: StockSnap / Frank Mckenna
Join the conversation
HappinessDreamsMental HealthWellness
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Disney
by Tara Block
How Can I Feel Happy?
Wellness
31 Activities That Will Make You Happier Every Day
by Macy Cate Williams
21-Day Arm Challenge
Arm Workouts
Sculpt and Strengthen Your Arms With This 3-Week Challenge
by Jenny Sugar
Music
by Mekishana Pierre
I Have Trouble Expressing My Feelings
Wellness
20 Signs Your Emotional Type Is "the Rock"
by Nicole Yi
What Does My Sex Dream Mean?
Sex
There Are 4 Types of Sex Dreams — and Here's What Each of Them Means
by YourTango
Opening Ceremony's Detachable Jeans
Fashion News
by Terry Carter
Alton Brown Recipes
Appetizers
23 Alton Brown Recipes You Have to Try ASAP
by Erin Cullum
Dr. Kari's Goddess Locs
Entertainment Video
Meet Dr. Kari, the Woman Behind Hollywood’s Goddess Locs
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Is Morning Meditation Helpful?
Productivity
I Tried Meditating Every Morning Before Work, and This Is What Happened
by Nicole Yi
Lush Father's Day 2017
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
What Do Dreams About Death Mean?
Wellness
What Do Dreams About Death Mean? The Answer Actually Makes a Lot of Sense
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds