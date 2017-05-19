If You Have Dreamed About Water, You Need to Know the Meaning Behind It

Water-related dreams are considered to be one of the most typical visions people have when they go to sleep at night. You may not even realize it, but the fluidity of water can symbolize your emotions and state of mind. Obviously, water can take on many forms, so let's talk about what different types of water dreams can mean.

If you are having dreams of drowning, big waves, or storms, it could mean that you're feeling very overwhelmed. Whether it be in your professional or personal life, you have a lot of anxiety about something. You are fearing a bad outcome to an event in your life and this worry is consuming you.

On the other hand, if you're dreaming of easily swimming or paddling through a large body of water, that could mean something positive. It symbolizes that there's a change in your life, but you have been able to adapt and go with the flow. If you are swimming against the current, that means that you're struggling to adjust to a change.

Dreams about showers and baths are your subconscious telling you that you have let go of some negative thoughts you were experiencing. You are releasing pent up emotions and cleaning yourself of them.

No matter what sort of water dream you're having, just know that it's extremely common. If those dreams are recurring and you want them to go away, you will need to face any problems you're having head on. It's the only way to clear your mind and have a peaceful night of sleep.