 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
If You've Dreamed That Your Teeth Fell Out, There's an Important Meaning Behind It
Consumerism
6 Secrets From Best Buy Employees That'll Change How You Shop
Consumerism
12 Costco Employee Secrets, Including What the Different Markdowns Mean
Donald Trump
Is Disney World Making a Major Change to Keep Trump Out of the Hall of Presidents?

What Do Teeth Falling Out Dreams Mean?

If You've Dreamed That Your Teeth Fell Out, There's an Important Meaning Behind It

Have you ever woken up and remembered your teeth falling out or breaking in a dream? It could mean something important about what's going on in your life. It's also a very common dream that people remember on a regular basis. There are a few explanations for why you may be experiencing these types of visions, and we're breaking them down for you so that you can better understand what's happening in your mind.

The most likely meaning behind these dreams is that you're not taking good care of yourself and you know that. When your teeth are broken and gone, it takes away your ability to do many things like eat or talk normally. Your mind could be telling you that you need to start looking after yourself, whether it be mentally or physically, in order to clear your conscience.

Related
What Do Falling Dreams Mean? The Answer Is Eye-Opening

It could also stem from your fear of getting older. If you've had any important changes or developments recently occur, you could be thinking about your life overall. If the idea of aging makes you nervous, it could be on your mind when you fall asleep, which is why you're having those dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thoughts of your teeth falling out could also be a sign that you need to be nurtured. You may not even realize it, but if you don't have anyone in your life to look after you, you could be longing for that. These dreams are your way of telling yourself that you want somebody in your life who you can count on.

Related
The Weird Thing That Makes Me Fall Asleep Every Night

As you can see, there are many ways to interpret this type of dream. The best thing to do is examine your life and see if any of these explanations apply to you. Once you correct what's happening in your life, those dreams should go away!

Image Source: StockSnap / Jay Mantri
Join the conversation
Mental HealthSleepWellnessStress
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Wellness
20 Signs Your Emotional Type Is "the Rock"
by Nicole Yi
Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Recipe
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
How to Help Someone With Anxiety
Wellness
7 Things You Can Do to Help Someone With Anxiety
by Macy Cate Williams
Mother's Day
15 Relaxing Mother's Day Gifts For Moms Who Need to Chill
by Nicole Yi
What Is Sologamy?
Relationships
This Badass Woman Married Herself Because She Doesn't Need a Partner to Validate Her
by Nicole Yi
Vanessa Hudgens Butterfly Clips Billboard Music Awards
Vanessa Hudgens
by Lauren Levinson
Instagram Here For You Campaign
Digital Life
The Creative Way Instagram Is Starting a Conversation About Mental Health
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Reading Helps With Anxiety
Wellness
I Have Anxiety, and This Simple Activity Has Helped Me SO Much
by Hilary White
Ways to De-Stress and Relax
Wellness
10 Things You Can Do to Relax and De-Stress
by Nicole Yi
Truffles Filled With Sprinkles
Get the Dish
by Brandi Milloy
Elizabeth Gilbert Quotes About Creativity
Women
6 Elizabeth Gilbert Quotes That Will Inspire You to Live Your BEST Life
by Tara Block
Japanese-Style Pancakes
Food Video
Japanese Hotcakes Instantly Make Mornings Happier
by Brandi Milloy
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds