17 Things You Know to Be True If You Hail From a Tiny Town

It doesn't matter if you come from the north, south, east, or west or somewhere else in the world completely, all small towns are virtually the same. For me, growing up in a town in Ohio with about 8,500 people was my normal. It wasn't until I left and moved from one big city to the next that I realized how special it was to come from a small place. Yes, I truly believe it's special, because there's nothing else like experiencing childhood in a place where everyone knows you and cares about you, where you can run around town under the stars (that you can actually see) at 2 a.m. and know you're safe.

If you also come from a small town, you can probably relate to my upbringing. If you're still living in your small town, kudos to you, because it takes a certain kind of person (like my family) to embrace it and love it and stay. For many of us, breaking out was all we dreamed of, but even I love going back several times a year to visit. No matter how much I love city life, I will always, always love my hometown. Keep reading to see exactly why.