When Does Disneyland Decorate For Halloween?

With Halloween merchandise already hitting the parks, we needed an answer to one burning question: when does Disneyland actually decorate for Halloween? We know that starting Sept. 15, the resort will begin the festivities to celebrate Halloween Time, but does that mean it will already be decorated?

We got the rundown from Disney so that you can make sure not to miss one second of the action this year. According to Disney, all the decor for Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort — including all that's new at Disney California Adventure Park and Cars Land — will be up starting Sept. 15, the day the celebrations begin. However, since Rome, like Halloween at Disneyland, wasn't built in a day, guests may start to see decorations going up before the "official" day. "As you can imagine, it takes a while to get both parks completely decked out, so guests may start to see some of the changes earlier," said Disney.

But if you want to see Disneyland in all of its spooky glory, then head the parks starting Sept. 15 and on to get the full effect of the holiday. And if you happen to be at the parks before then, you can already scoop up themed merchandise to prep for the best time of the year at the park.

