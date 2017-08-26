Disneyland Halloween Merchandise 2017
Disneyland Just Released Its 2017 Halloween Merchandise, and It's SO Good
Disneyland Just Released Its 2017 Halloween Merchandise, and It's SO Good
It feels like Disney's goal in life is to make us jump for joy. And, well, it's succeeding. As if we weren't already anticipating Halloweentime at Disneyland enough, it's gone and launched its 2017 Halloween-themed merchandise — and it's all SO good. Park-goers have taken to social media to share sneak peeks at what's now available at the parks for purchase. From a pumpkin Mickey mug to special ears, pins, t-shirts, and more, take a look at what's out, and make sure you don't miss it when you visit this Fall!
