100 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
40+ Easy Halloween Costumes For Lazy Partygoers
57 Cheap and Original DIY Couples Halloween Costumes
43 Halloween DIY Zombie Costumes That Are Completely Petrifying

Everybody loves a good zombie, right? It's no surprise that multitudes of Halloween enthusiasts re-create some form of this classic costume year after year — you can't go wrong! In honor of zombies everywhere, we've put together a list of 43 undead getups that are so intense, you might curl up in a ball out of fear. If you encounter these guys on Halloween (or any day, really), run for your life!

Pinup Zombie
Disney Princess Zombies
Rainbow Zombie
Prom Queen Zombie
Zombie Doctor
Car Hop Zombie
Prisoner Zombie
Pop Art Zombie
Cat Zombie
Zombie Nerd
Goth Girl Zombies
Clown Zombie
Rockabilly Zombie
Zombie Nun
Glam Zombie
Royal Zombies
Bride and Groom Zombies
Frat Boy Zombie
Zombie BFFs
Party Zombie
Pink Zombie
Snow White Zombie
'70s Disco Zombie
"I Can See Through Your Soul" Zombies
Tattooed Zombie
Toothy Zombies
Birthday Zombie
Zombie Nurse
Stylish Zombie
Little Red Riding Hood Zombie
Grunge Zombies
