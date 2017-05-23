If Disney Princesses Were Star Wars Characters, This Is How Awesome They'd Look

Another illustrator is setting the bar high for creating an impressive set of Disney princesses as Star Wars characters. While other wonderful mashups like this already exist, these are extremely vivid and ethereal. Created by illustrator Ralph Sevelius and posted on DeviantArt, your favorite Star Wars characters are replaced by various princesses like Sith Snow White and Jedi Ariel. Look ahead to see the marvelous illustrations and hope that someday, these become real animations.