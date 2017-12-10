 Skip Nav
Make a Statement With These 22 Cute Headphones
Ta-Da! The Real Meaning Behind Those Vague Emoji

Rule number one of emoji: there are no rules. You can use those cute little symbols as much as you want. The only caveat is that sometimes they're a little . . . confusing. What's with the guy on his stomach, for instance? To get the meanings behind the most head-scratching characters, we looked to Emojipedia. Yes, it's a real thing, and all the names listed are official emoji character names. The meanings and descriptions, however, aren't necessarily accurate because Emojipedia isn't affiliated with the emoji makers. But it's better than nothing, right?



Source: Emojipedia


Interpretation: "I don't even know what to think anymore." Name + meaning: Information Desk Person. A girl holding out her hand, working at a reception desk or information desk. It is unclear why she has her hand in the air like a waitress carrying an invisible tray of drinks. Also known as: B*tch please emoji; sassy Emoji; concierge emoji
Interpretation: "Whatever, screw it." Name + meaning: Open Hands Sign. Two open hands, representing either openness or a hug. Also known as: Hug emoji; jazz hands emoji
Interpretation: "Push-ups suck." Name + meaning: Person Bowing Deeply. A person bowing deeply, with great deference and respect for the person the bow is directed toward. Known as dogeza in Japan, bowing is most prominent in Asian countries such as Japan, Korea, or China as a form of respect, decency, and manners. Also known as: Bowing man emoji; respect emoji; sorry emoji; push-up emoji; massage emoji
Interpretation: "Eek, I just saw something X-rated." Name + meaning: Astonished Face. Face with crosses as eyes that looks like xx. Raised eyebrows and a wide-open mouth. Also known as: Cross-eyed face
Interpretation: "Home is where the heart is." Name + meaning: Love Hotel. A hotel that can be hired by the hour, instead of as accommodation for the evening. Also known as: Heartbreak hotel; my lover's house
Interpretation: "I'm going to say something incriminating but you can't ever tell people it was me." Name + meaning: Bust in Silhouette. Generic profile of one person — often used in interface design to represent a user. Also known as: User emoji; silhouette emoji
Interpretation: "I don't get it!" Name + meaning: Face With OK Gesture. A person with arms above her head, making an ‘OK’ sign (circle) with the whole body. Also looks a bit like a ballerina, or putting hands on head. Also known as: Ballerina emoji; hands on head emoji
Interpretation: "I'm scared; I think I just saw a ghost." Name + meaning: Face Without Mouth. Represents silence, as this emoji is always silent. Imagine the things he would say if he had a mouth. Also known as: Silent emoji; blank face emoji
Interpretation: "I just ran a marathon." Or, "I'm an athletic beauty queen." Name + meaning: Running Shirt With Sash. A singlet or running shirt, with a sash *for some reason. Also known as: Singlet emoji; running shirt emoji *So we still don't know for sure.
Interpretation: "I miss the Super Mario World fire flower." Name + meaning: Name Badge. Used to identify oneself in a location where others may not know your name. Also known as: Name tag emoji; fire tag emoji
Interpretation: "I love duck lips." Name + meaning: Kissing Face. This emoji is kissing, but also looks like a whistling emoji, or blowing air. A bit more of an innocent, "I’m pretending I didn’t do anything" whistle, especially if combined with the music note. Also known as: Kissy emoji; whistling emoji; duck face emoji
Interpretation: "Don't even go there." Name + meaning: Anger Symbol. A shape used in comic books to indicate a punch landed, perhaps next to the words “Bam” or “Pow.” Used for impact. Also known as: Comic punch emoji; bam emoji; pow emoji; anger sign emoji
Interpretation: "I'm crying so much, I have snot coming out of my nose." Name + meaning: Sleepy Face. Not to be confused with Sleeping Face Emoji, this Sleepy Face Emoji is drooling out one side of its mouth. Presumably in a deep sleep. Also known as: Side-tear emoji; drooling emoji
Interpretation: "Random building — could be an apartment complex, a hospital, or jail. Who knows?" Name + meaning: Department Store. A large department store, selling a range of products to the general public. Also known as: Shops emoji; shopping center emoji
Interpretation: "I'm praying so hard." Name + meaning: Person With Folded Hands. Two hands placed firmly together, meaning please or thank you in Japanese culture. This emoji is sometimes used as a high-five emoji due to the similarity in appearance to a high-five gesture. Also known as: Sorry emoji; high-five emoji; praying emoji Source: Emojipedia
Interpretation: "The white sun is setting over the mountains." Name + meaning: Flower Playing Cards. A deck of playing cards Emoji. This is of the top of the deck, with no card face showing. Also known as: Playing cards emoji; deck of cards emoji
Interpretation: "I'm so sad." Name + meaning: Disappointed but Relieved Face. This Emoji has sweat dripping from its brow, presumably due to a stressful situation. Not to be confused with the Crying Face Emoji, which has a tear on the cheek, instead of a bead of sweat. Also known as: Eyebrow sweat emoji
Interpretation: "Music hall." Name + meaning: European Post Office. A European-style post office. In the Apple artwork, a Postal Horn can be seen on the front. Also known as: Post office emoji
Interpretation: "A for effort!" Name + meaning: Dizzy Symbol. A circle of stars (like the ones that surround cartoons after getting hit in the head). Also used to represent comets or shooting stars. Also known as: Comet emoji
Interpretation: "Twinning!" Name + meaning: Women With Bunny Ears. Japan's take on Playboy bunnies are called "Bunny Girls," so the emoji represents attractive women. Also known as: Dancing girls emoji; tap dance emoji; ballet emoji; showgirls emoji
