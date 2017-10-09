 Skip Nav
Here Are the Emoji Pumpkin Templates of Your Dreams

Our emoji obsession can't be tamed. So why not carve the heart-shaped-eyes face, dancing twins, or "b*tch please" girl into your pumpkin this Halloween?!

These Emoji pumpkin templates have been handcrafted by POPSUGAR — download these gourd guides right now for free (right click + "Save As," or drag it to your desktop). Get ready to print and carve!

Information Desk Person
Pile of Poo
Dancing Twins
Smiling Face With Heart-Shaped Eyes
Person Raising Two Hands in Celebration
Ghost
Smiling Face With Open Mouth and Smiling Eyes
OK Hand Sign
Face With Stuck-Out Tongue and Winking Eye
Salsa Dancer
Hundred Points
