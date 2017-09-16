49 Free Templates For the Coolest Jack-o'-Lantern on the Block

Locate your nearest pumpkin patch immediately, because we have jack-o'-lanterns to carve! We're obsessed with the pumpkin templates from ThinkGeek's website — the online shop for everything nerd culture holds an annual Great Geeky Pumpkin Template Contest and the submissions are always pouring in to help readers carve clever and crafty pumpkins for Halloween.

We've gathered our favorite submissions from 2012, 2013, and 2014 that are a little bit sweet (Hello Kitty), a little bit retro (Super Mario Bros.), frighteningly hilarious (Overly Attached Girlfriend), and that even make us want to dance ("Gangnam Style"). And if you want even more pumpkin goodness, check out the emoji templates we created ourselves just for you!

