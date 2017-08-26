 Skip Nav
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
Geek Culture
A Supermom Created This 400,000-Piece Hogwarts Castle Out of LEGOs, and We Are Speechless
Geek Culture
NASA Packs More Than 100 Photos of Pluto Into 1 Stunning Video!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing

I know you know what I'm talking about. Everyone has one, that Facebook friend who will not stop with the constant stream of Facebook status updates. Maybe you accepted a friend request from a girl you knew in high school to be nice, only to be bombarded about her child's every giggle, coo, and poop. Or there's the friend who's bored at work and needs to let you know whenever he desires a soy latte.

Creating groups is one way to keep updates from showing up in your news feed, but my best friends for sanity on Facebook are the "Hide" and "Unfollow" buttons. To use them, just hover over the chatty offender's status update. Click the arrow on the top right corner, and you can choose to hide that particular story or unfollow from their updates altogether.

If you long for more options (of course you do), click through the gallery to find out how to selectively unsubscribe from certain kinds of updates, like those from pages.

Related
17 Expert Facebook Tricks You Don't Know About
Find Out How to Use Facebook's Tool to See Your Favorite Memories of 2016
10 Simple Ways to Grow Your Social Media Presence in 2017

You can unfollow a friend . . .
. . . and a page.
You don't even have to go to the direct profile or page to unfollow.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Tech TipsFacebook
Join The Conversation
Tyler15404790 Tyler15404790 3 years
uh I was wondering if you can do this on the iPhone 5s but it has different features and I'm afraid I'll mess up
Anirudh15153618 Anirudh15153618 3 years
nicely explained method simple and easy to use...i also found this Simple Tutorial on How to Hide Posts on Facebook
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
What Are the Different Snap Map Bitmoji?
Tech Tips
Nope, You're Not Crazy — Your Bitmoji on Snapchat's Snap Map Do Change
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Half-Day Vs. Full-Day Kindergarten
Family Life
The Great Kindergarten Debate: Half Day or Full Day?
by Katharine Stahl
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds