Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing

I know you know what I'm talking about. Everyone has one, that Facebook friend who will not stop with the constant stream of Facebook status updates. Maybe you accepted a friend request from a girl you knew in high school to be nice, only to be bombarded about her child's every giggle, coo, and poop. Or there's the friend who's bored at work and needs to let you know whenever he desires a soy latte.

Creating groups is one way to keep updates from showing up in your news feed, but my best friends for sanity on Facebook are the "Hide" and "Unfollow" buttons. To use them, just hover over the chatty offender's status update. Click the arrow on the top right corner, and you can choose to hide that particular story or unfollow from their updates altogether.

If you long for more options (of course you do), click through the gallery to find out how to selectively unsubscribe from certain kinds of updates, like those from pages.