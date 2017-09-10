 Skip Nav
Geek Culture
Drapple Is a Thing All Harry Potter Fans Need to Know About Right F*cking Now
Humor
If Zodiac Signs Were Emoji . . .
Geek Culture
The First and Last Lines of the Harry Potter Books Will Send You on a Roller Coaster of Emotions
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Simple Way to Find and Use Accents on Your iPhone

As someone who has an accent in her last name, it took me longer than it should've to figure out how to use an accent mark on an iPhone. In case you're like me and wonder how to find accent marks and other symbols on an iPhone and Mac computer, we've got you covered with a step-by-step guide ahead.

While I don't necessarily use them more than emoji or emoticons, accent marks are crucial when you're trying to communicate in a different language or spell something appropriately. Once you're done memorizing how to use this tip like a pro, don't forget to see how to add and use the interrobang.

First, start an iMessage or text message as you normally would.
Then, hold down the letter you'd like an accent mark for.
You can also press down on certain symbols to see other ones you can pick from.
You can also use the same trick to get accents on your Mac.
You can also easily use other symbols or emoji on your Mac.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Tech TipsIOSiPhoneApple
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
The 1 Thing That Drastically Improved My Internet Speed
by Angela Elias
How to Properly Clean Your Earbuds
Tech Tips
Why You Must Clean Your Earbuds ASAP — and How
by Kristy Ellington
How Do I Find the Movie Categories on Netflix?
Tech Tips
Did You Know Netflix Has Secret Movie Categories? Here's How to Find Them
by Tara Block
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Best Design Apps 2017
Digital Life
7 Apps That Apple Thinks Are Worth Your Time
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds