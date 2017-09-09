The Random Punctuation Mark You Didn't Know You Needed

Every now and then, a random punctuation mark or emoticon will pop up and take over the Internet. The latest one is a little-known symbol called an interrobang that is super easy to start using every day.

The interrobang is a punctuation mark that combines both the question and exclamation marks. Wait, are you telling us you've only used "?!" before? Hey, you're not the only one, but if you want to learn how to easily text this quirky shorthand, keep reading!