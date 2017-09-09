 Skip Nav
The Random Punctuation Mark You Didn't Know You Needed

Every now and then, a random punctuation mark or emoticon will pop up and take over the Internet. The latest one is a little-known symbol called an interrobang that is super easy to start using every day.

The interrobang is a punctuation mark that combines both the question and exclamation marks. Wait, are you telling us you've only used "?!" before? Hey, you're not the only one, but if you want to learn how to easily text this quirky shorthand, keep reading! After that, be sure to add this other nifty keyboard to your iPhone!

First, you need to copy and paste the symbol.
Head to your iPhone's settings.
Once you're in the keyboard settings, select Text Replacement.
Create your shortcut to easily access the symbol.
Now it's time to use the shortcut!
