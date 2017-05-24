 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
6- and 7-Year-Olds Couldn't Solve This Math Test Question, and We're Not Surprised
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
Geek Culture
If Disney Princesses Were Star Wars Characters, This Is How Awesome They'd Look
Geek Culture
Whoa: This Harry Potter Theory Could've Changed the Series Completely

Math Test Question Stumps Parents

6- and 7-Year-Olds Couldn't Solve This Math Test Question, and We're Not Surprised

The internet is having a field day figuring out what the real answer is to a simple math problem. A Twitter user named Louise Bloxham shared a math problem from a Year 2 (equivalent to the first grade in the US) workbook. The tweet and account are now gone but the problem asked, "There were some people on a train. 19 people get off the train at the first stop. 17 people get on the train. Now there are 63 people on the train. How many people were on the train to begin with?"

If you try solving it yourself, you'll probably get this setup: X - 19 + 17 = 63. All you have to do is solve for x, which gives you 65 as the answer:

But if you look further into the comments, users start arguing that the answer is 46, not 65.

Related
This Math Problem Will Make You Question Everything You Ever Knew About Algebra

Other commentators became philosophical and said that the math problem fails to factor in the train driver and inspector:

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation apparently became too much for one person, who said that everyone was "looking at it algebraically for proof purposes," when it was really just a simple equation.

Although the math question has stumped some parents and young children, the main concern here is not whether or not it can be solved, but if 6- and 7-year-olds should've been asked it. That answer to that question is simple: if there's this much debate about it with adults, then it's not suitable for children.

Join the conversation
TwitterDigital Life
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Mother's Day
That Moment When Every Daughter Realizes They're Turning Into Their Mom
by Terry Carter
Jennifer Lopez's Shades of Blue Style
Jennifer Lopez
by Alessandra Foresto
How Technology Influenced Generation X
Geek Culture
Why '80s Babies Are Different Than Other Millennials
by Anna Garvey
Nostalgia
14 Disney Classics Being Rebooted Into Live-Action Movies
by Quinn Keaney
YouTube Math Puzzle
Digital Life
This Math Problem Will Make You Question Everything You Ever Knew About Algebra
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Prosecco-Flavored Cupcake Frosting
Food News
by Terry Carter
What Men Want in a Girlfriend
Relationships
10 Traits of an Awesome Girlfriend (According to Men)
by AskMen
Ayesha Curry's Key Lime Pie With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
ayesha curry
Take Key Lime Pie to the Next Level With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
by Brandi Milloy
Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Tweet Comparing Travel Ban to Gun Violence
Opinion
A Muslim Activist's Tweet Comparing Trump's Travel Ban to Gun Violence Is Stunningly Apt
by Eleanor Sheehan
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Recipe
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Disney Star Wars Princess Art
Geek Culture
If Disney Princesses Were Star Wars Characters, This Is How Awesome They'd Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds