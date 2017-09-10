Welcome to the Ultimate Airbnb For Hardcore Mario Fans

Super Nintendo's Super Mario RPG turns 20 this year! If you're feeling nostalgic for the classic video game series, take your fandom to the next level by staying at "Mario Land," an Airbnb decked out to the nines in all things Mario-related. (And you thought the Super Mario Cafe was cool!)

The two-bed, two-bath apartment is located in Tokyo and can be rented for $82 a night, which is quite the steal considering how much went into this immersive ode to Mario. But seriously, each room (including the bathroom) incorporates unexpected Mario-themed details, like the Goomba- and mushroom-filled bedroom, Yoshi plush toys and stickers, and even a Super Mario-themed gaming area complete with retro SNES and NES video games. Take a virtural tour through this Mushroom Kingdom IRL now!