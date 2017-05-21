 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Math Problem Will Make You Question Everything You Ever Knew About Algebra
Digital Life
This Website Will Create a Free Wedding Hashtag in Seconds!
J.K. Rowling
This Alternate Harry Potter Story About Neville Will Rock Your World
Digital Life
This Math Problem Will Make You Lose Your Mind

YouTube Math Puzzle

This Math Problem Will Make You Question Everything You Ever Knew About Algebra

Math isn't everyone's best skill — and even those who are good at it are questioning everything after trying this algebra problem.

The question originally went viral in Japan, after a study discovered that only 60 percent of 20-somethings could actually solve it. Are you already feeling frustrated and hopeless at trying to know what the answer is? Watch the video below, posted by YouTube user MindYourDecisions, a popular math puzzle channel. In it, Presh Talwalkar, the mastermind behind this question, will guide you to the right answer.

As you can see, not even a calculator can help you, as it will read the problem wrong and arrive at the answer of 9. To solve it correctly in a calculator, you need to write it out like this: 9-3/(1/3) + 1, which will lead you to 1 as the correct answer. The problem tests your knowledge of PEMDAS, the order of operations formula, which says you must get to the answer by following these steps in this order: parentheses, exponents, multiplication, division, addition, subtraction. In this question, that means dividing 3 by the 1/3 first, which is the same as 3x3. That will then lead you to 9-9+1. From there, 9-9=0 + 1 = 1. Ta-da!

ADVERTISEMENT

If you arrived at 3, 7, or 9 as your answer, you're not alone. Most people have forgotten how to use PEMDAS or interpret the fraction of 1/3 the wrong way. Still not feeling much of a challenge? Try this other math question that not even parents could solve.

Related
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane

Join the conversation
Digital LifeYouTube
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty Video
by Kirbie Johnson
Why You Shouldn't Add Your Crush on Social Media Right Away
Relationships
by Nicole Yi
Rainbow Sugar Cookies Recipe
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Food News
by Terry Carter
Is YouTube Bad For Kids?
Parenting
5 Reasons YouTube Is Screwing Up Our Kids — and What to Do About It
by Katharine Stahl
Sean Spicer Muppets Mashup Video
Politics
Stephen Colbert Perfectly Parodies Sean Spicer With This Muppets Mashup Video
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Trump "No Politician Treated Worse" Reactions
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
TV Shows Ending in 2017
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
by Maggie Pehanick
Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Caitlin Hacker
Selena Gomez Sexiest Instagram Pictures
Selena Gomez
56 Times Selena Gomez Was Super Sexy and She Knew It
by Alessandra Foresto
Modeling Class For Girls With Down Syndrome
We Rise
by Natalie Rivera
Wedding Hashtag Generator
Digital Life
This Website Will Create a Free Wedding Hashtag in Seconds!
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds