I Wore the Same Mascara For Over a Decade, but This One Made Me Switch
NYX Has a Secret Sale Going On — and We Found Your Way In
The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Palette is Here, and It's Sweet as Can Be!
20 Deliciously Nourishing Avocado-Infused Beauty Products

Ah, avocados. As much as we love eating them, it's almost possible that we love them even more in our beauty products. Avocado butter, oils, and extracts are nourishing, softening, and gentle on our skin and hair. But if you don't want to get your hands messy in making a homemade avocado hair mask, you can shop tons of avocado-infused beauty products, from luxe serums to eco-friendly soaps.

Ahead, you'll find 20 of our favorite avocado-infused beauty finds, including nourishing lipstick formulas and everything you need for an at-home spa day.

St. Ives Daily Hydrating Lotion
Tony Moly I'm Real Avocado Mask Sheet
Kiehl's Creamy Eye Cream
Lük Cranberry Citrus Lip Nourish
Garnier Whole Blends Nourishing Conditioner
Sephora Collection Avocado Eye Mask
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick
Summer Salt Body Scrub
Smoothie Beauty Jungle Hydrating Face Mask
Sunday Riley Sleeping Night Oil
Skinfood Avocado and Sugar Lip Scrub
Gloss Naturals Avocado Nail Polish
Lush Avobath Bath Bomb
Skinfood Avocado and Honey Lip Serum
Briogeo Avocado + Quinoa Co-Wash
Balmyard Beauty MoonLight Lover Facial Oil
Dr. Teal's Super Moisturizer Mineral Soak
BATHVS Solid Conditioning Bar
Glossier Mega Greens Galaxy Pack
Winky Lux Double Matte Whip Liquid Lipstick
