#ComingSoon A post shared by Bite Beauty (@bitebeauty) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Are you ready for Bite Beauty's liquid lipsticks? The beloved beauty brand recently teased its upcoming product by posting an image of empty liquid lipstick tubes, writing, "#ComingSoon". According to a report from Allure, the new lipsticks will be "a liquified version" of Bite's popular Amuse Bouche lipsticks, and named after various cooking techniques, including flambé, purée, demi-glace.

According to BiteBeauty's own website, the upcoming lipsticks are "made with natural monoi butter and coconut oil, which melt at the temperature of your lips." Keep reading to see each pigmented shade ahead, then watch this space for any updates on when you'll be able to get your hands on each one. Fingers crossed it's sooner rather than later.