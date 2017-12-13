If You're Ballin' on a Budget, You NEED This Enormous $18 Eye Shadow Palette

 Skip Nav
A post shared by BH Cosmetics (@bhcosmetics) on

Beauty junkies, you may want to hold onto your jaw, because it's sure to hit the freakin' floor while reading this heart-palpitation-inducing news. BH Cosmetics, the cult brand behind some of our favorite affordable makeup finds, just released a ginormous 42-color eye shadow palette for the shockingly low price of $18. No, you're not dreaming — this is actually real life.

Dubbed the Studio Pro Ultimate Neutrals 42 Color Shadow Palette, the gorgeous product features a range of shimmery, metallic, and matte shades, from subtle pales and peaches to deep cocoas and russets. On its own, the stunning palette can help women of every skin tone achieve the perfect day-to-night look, whether seamlessly blending creamy mattes and shiny metallics or wearing a shimmery hue alone.

BH Cosmetics announced the release on Instagram, explaining how the palette's incredibly affordable price is only for a "limited time." Act fact and score your own below — and maybe even snag one for your eye-shadow-loving bestie for the holidays.

Related
This Affordable Palette Is So Good, People Mistook It For Fenty Beauty

As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
