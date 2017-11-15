Makeup Palette Gifts
Makeup Gods, You're Too Good: 38 Palettes Every Beauty-Loving Girl Wants For Christmas
The holidays are creeping up on us, which means beauty sets are next-level spectacular. Getting a makeup palette is more exciting than receiving any other product, because you're getting so many goodies in one package. Whether you're looking to perfectly highlight your face or create a killer smoky eye, there's an option that can suit your needs. They make for the perfect presents, and we rounded up the most lust-worthy ones. These picks range in price point and purpose, so you're sure to find something ideal. Take a look at our roundup and give a product to a loved one this holiday season!
Laura Geller Beauty 31 Days Of Holiday Eyeshadow Collection - No Color
$60
from Nordstrom
Special Edition IT Girl Beauty Book w/ Gift Box
$49.98
from QVC
HUDA BEAUTY Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
$27
COLOURPOP ColourPop Golden State Of Mind Shadow Palette
$26
Lightstruck Prismatic Glow Palette
$52
Women's Eye Designer Palette Parti-Pris - N2 Gem Experience
$58 $41
from Barneys Warehouse
Gigi Hadid West Coast Glow Eyeshadow Palette
$14.99
Holiday Couture Colour Wardrobe Eye & Lip Palette
$89
from Dillard's
Kat Von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette
$48
L'Arbre Illumine Palette/0.49 oz.
$75
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Flawless Matte Ultra 32 Eyeshadow Palette - Only at ULTA
$15
Downtown Cool Eyeshadow Palette - No Color
$42
from Nordstrom
Ofra Cosmetics Must Have Mattes Professional Makeup Palette
$59
Cheek Parade Bronzer & Blush Palette
$58
Infallible Paint Blush Palette 230
$16.99 $11.69
from Walgreens
The24KT Nudes Eye Shadow Palette 120 0.34 oz
$8.99
from Target
Golden Bar Palette - Only at ULTA
$15
Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette
$42
Rainforest of the SeaTM Eyeshadow Palette Volume II
$36
BH Cosmetics Galaxy Chic Baked Eyeshadow Palette
$16
