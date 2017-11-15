 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Makeup Gods, You're Too Good: 38 Palettes Every Beauty-Loving Girl Wants For Christmas
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Makeup Gods, You're Too Good: 38 Palettes Every Beauty-Loving Girl Wants For Christmas

The holidays are creeping up on us, which means beauty sets are next-level spectacular. Getting a makeup palette is more exciting than receiving any other product, because you're getting so many goodies in one package. Whether you're looking to perfectly highlight your face or create a killer smoky eye, there's an option that can suit your needs. They make for the perfect presents, and we rounded up the most lust-worthy ones. These picks range in price point and purpose, so you're sure to find something ideal. Take a look at our roundup and give a product to a loved one this holiday season!

Related
Your BFF Will Lose It Over These 18 Rose Gold Beauty Gifts
Nordstrom Eye Shadow
Laura Geller Beauty 31 Days Of Holiday Eyeshadow Collection - No Color
$60
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Eye Shadow
Tarte
Magic Star Collector's Set - Only at ULTA
$49
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Tarte Makeup
It Cosmetics
Special Edition IT Girl Beauty Book w/ Gift Box
$49.98
from QVC
Buy Now See more It Cosmetics Makeup
JCPenney Eye Shadow
HUDA BEAUTY Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
$27
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Eye Shadow
JCPenney Eye Shadow
COLOURPOP ColourPop Golden State Of Mind Shadow Palette
$26
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Eye Shadow
NYX
Love Contours All Palette
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more NYX Makeup
Ulta Eye Shadow
Sweet & Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette
$4.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Eye Shadow
Laura Mercier
Lightstruck Prismatic Glow Palette
$52
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Makeup
by Terry
Women's Eye Designer Palette Parti-Pris - N2 Gem Experience
$58 $41
from Barneys Warehouse
Buy Now See more by Terry Eye Makeup
Maybelline
Gigi Hadid West Coast Glow Eyeshadow Palette
$14.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Maybelline Eye Shadow
Christian Dior
Holiday Couture Colour Wardrobe Eye & Lip Palette
$89
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Christian Dior Eye Makeup
Sephora Eye Makeup
Kat Von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette
$48
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Makeup
Chantecaille
L'Arbre Illumine Palette/0.49 oz.
$75
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Chantecaille Makeup
Urban Decay
Naked Basics Eyeshadow Palette
$29
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Eye Shadow
Tarte Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Palette
$46
from tartecosmetics.com
Buy Now
Makeup Revolution
Flawless Matte Ultra 32 Eyeshadow Palette - Only at ULTA
$15
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Makeup Revolution Eye Shadow
Bobbi Brown
Downtown Cool Eyeshadow Palette - No Color
$42
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Bobbi Brown Eye Shadow
Ulta Eye Makeup
Ofra Cosmetics Must Have Mattes Professional Makeup Palette
$59
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Eye Makeup
Smashbox
Matte Exposure Palette
$49
from Smashbox
Buy Now See more Smashbox Makeup
M·A·C
MAC Eyeshadow X 9 - Burgundy Times Nine
$32
from Ulta
Buy Now See more M·A·C Eye Shadow
Becca
X Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette
$46
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Becca Face Makeup
LORAC
PRO Palette 3
$44
from Ulta
Buy Now See more LORAC Eye Makeup
NYX
Ultimate Multi-Finish Shadow Palette
$17.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more NYX Eye Shadow
Sephora Pro Cool Palette
$68
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Urban Decay
Naked Heat Palette
$54
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Eye Makeup
Benefit Cosmetics
Cheek Parade Bronzer & Blush Palette
$58
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Benefit Cosmetics Face Blush
L'Oreal
Infallible Paint Blush Palette 230
$16.99 $11.69
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more L'Oreal Makeup
Maybelline
The24KT Nudes Eye Shadow Palette 120 0.34 oz
$8.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Maybelline Eye Shadow
Makeup Revolution
Golden Bar Palette - Only at ULTA
$15
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Makeup Revolution Eye Makeup
Sephora
Mixology Eyeshadow Palette
$34
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Shadow
Tarte
TarteistTM Pro Amazonian Clay Palette
$53
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Eye Makeup
Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit
$40
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette
$42
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow
Becca
Ombre Rouge Eye Palette
$40
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Becca Eye Makeup
Tarte
Rainforest of the SeaTM Eyeshadow Palette Volume II
$36
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Eye Shadow
Lancôme
Auda[City] in Paris Eyeshadow Palette
$69
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Lancôme Eye Shadow
Ulta Eye Shadow
BH Cosmetics Galaxy Chic Baked Eyeshadow Palette
$16
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Eye Shadow
Anastasia Beverly Hills Aurora Glow Kit
$40
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Laura Geller Beauty 31 Days of Holiday Eye Shadow Collection
Tarte Magic Star Collector's Set
It Cosmetics Special Edition IT Girl Beauty Book
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eye Shadow Palette
ColourPop Golden State of Mind Shadow Palette
NYX Love Contours All Palette
Sweet & Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette
Laura Mercier Lightstruck Prismatic Glow Palette
By Terry Women's Eye Designer Palette Parti-Pris N2 Gem Experience
Maybelline Gigi Hadid West Coast Glow Eyeshadow Palette
Christian Dior Holiday Couture Colour Wardrobe Eye & Lip Palette
Kat Von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette
Chantecaille L'Arbre Illumine Palette
Urban Decay Naked Basics Eyeshadow Palette
Tarte Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Palette
Makeup Revolution Flawless Matte Ultra 32-Eyeshadow Palette
Bobbi Brown Downtown Cool Eyeshadow Palette
Ofra Cosmetics Must Have Mattes Professional Makeup Palette
Smashbox Matte Exposure Palette
MAC Eyeshadow Burgundy Times Nine
Becca X Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette
Lorac Pro Palette 3
NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Multi-Finish Shadow Palette
Sephora Pro Cool Palette
Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette
Benefit Cosmetics Cheek Parade
L'Oréal Infallible Paint Blush Palette
Maybelline 24K Nudes Eye Shadow Palette
Makeup Revolution Golden Bar Eye Shadow Palette
Sephora Mixology Eyeshadow Palette
Tarte Tarteist Pro Amazonian Clay Palette
7
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty GiftsMakeup PalettesBeauty ShoppingGift GuideHolidayPalettesBeauty ProductsMakeup