34 of the Prettiest Celebrity Tattoos That Will Inspire Your Next Ink Idea

Permanent ink makes as bold a beauty statement as a new hair color or red lip hue. Hot Hollywood starlets from Angelina Jolie to Cara Delevingne have all flashed one (or more) tattoos during red carpet appearances. Really, no low-cut dress is complete without a chic beauty mark. So, we've rounded up the daintiest celebrity designs to inspire the tattoo of your dreams.

Oilers14990498 Oilers14990498 2 years

No thanks. Tattoos are becoming cliche. I hardly ever see ones that a) are unique b) actually look good. It's funny how more people than not seem to have tattoos these days.
