30 Tiny Finger Tattoos You'll Want to Flaunt ASAP

So you've decided you want a tiny tattoo — welcome to the ink gang! If you're still not sure about the placement of your new body art, consider your hands. We already know how good Flash Tattoos can look when carefully placed on fingers, so why not make a permanent commitment to the chic style? It's a great way to show off a passion, talent, or belief without saying a single word. And if you talk with your hands, your ink will make an even louder statement! Get inspired when you read on.