30 Brilliant Beauty Gifts Only $5 and Under — Seriously

You'd be surprised what you can find for five bucks — yes, even in the beauty market. Don't get it twisted — "budget friendly" doesn't always mean "trash." This crop of cute, functional, and (gasp!) quality finds is proof.

Gather a few items to make a substantially larger gift or spread the love across a few stockings. Either way, gifting that doesn't require blowing your entire holiday shopping budget in one shot is a win-win for everyone.

Miss A No Mistake Mascara Applicator
$1
from shopmissa.com
Buy Now
Bath & Body Works Make It Rein PocketBac
$2
from bathandbodyworks.com
Buy Now
Missha Love Secret Hand Cream Sets
$4
from misshaus.com
Buy Now
Sephora
Sleeping Mask
$4
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Face Masks
EcoTools
Highlight Buki Brush
$4.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more EcoTools Brushes & Applicators
Le Mini Macaron Rose Nail Masks
$5
from leminimacaron.com
Buy Now
Wet n Wild Megaglo Highlighting Powder in Royal Calyx
$5
from wetnwildbeauty.com
Buy Now
Jordana's Sweet Cream Matte Liquid Lip Color in Currant Jam
$5
from jordanacosmetics.com
Buy Now
EOS
Peppermint Mocha Limited Edition Lip Balm .25oz
$2.99
from Target
Buy Now See more EOS Lip Products
Miss A 3-Pair Fake Eyelash Kit - 201
$1
from shopmissa.com
Buy Now
AOA Diamond Lip Glosses
$1
from shopmissa.com
Buy Now
Sephora
Lip Balm
$5
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Products
Skinfix's Lip Repair Balm
$5
from shop-us.skinfixinc.com
Buy Now
Bath & Body Works's Chestnut & Argan Hand Cream
$4
from bathandbodyworks.com
Buy Now
Wet n Wild Unicorn Highlighting Brush
$5
from wetnwildbeauty.com
Buy Now
Dr. Teal's Body Lotion Collection
$5
from walmart.com
Buy Now
A'Pieu Steam Eye Mask
$2
from apieu.misshaus.com
Buy Now
The Body Shop
$2
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
Wet n Wild Color Icon Metallic Liquid Eye Shadow
$5
from wetnwildbeauty.com
Buy Now
Mario Badescu
Travel Size Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea
$5
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Mario Badescu Face Care
Missha Senseful Lady Hair Mist
$5
from misshaus.com
Buy Now
AOA Canvas Pouch
$1
from shopmissa.com
Buy Now
Ulta Lip Gloss
Sweet & Shimmer Donut Lip Gloss
$4.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Lip Gloss
Hello Toothpastes
$5
from hello-products.com
Buy Now
Jordana's Scuplt N' Go Creamy Contour Stick
$5
from jordanacosmetics.com
Buy Now
Mizon Intensive Skin Barrier Eye Gel Mask
$5
from peachandlily.com
Buy Now
Matrix
Total Results Miracle Creator Multi-Tasking Hair Mask
$5
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Matrix Hair Care
Sephora
Foot Mask
$5
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Bath & Body
AOA Supersoft Wonder Beveled Blender
$2
from shopmissa.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty GiftsGifts Under $75Gifts Under $50Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenGifts Under $25Beauty ShoppingGift GuideStocking StuffersHoliday
