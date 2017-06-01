9 Bug-Repellent Beauty Products to Aid Your Battle Against Mosquitoes

We're always looking for new ways to fend off mosquitoes, but with the advent of Zika virus, our casual search has evolved into a full-time quest. The New York Times reported about a handful of chic perfumes that actually repel these pesky insects courtesy of ingredients like IR3535, citronellol, and lemongrass oil. However, we knew that there just had to be more products on the market that efficiently did the same job.

After some deep digging, we came up with nine different formulas that will not only make you smell delicious but also help protect you against dangerous bites. If you decide you don't want to splurge on one of these, you can always turn to your trusty jar of Vicks VapoRub!