9 Bug-Repellent Beauty Products to Aid Your Battle Against Mosquitoes

Beauty Products That Repel Mosquitoes

9 Bug-Repellent Beauty Products to Aid Your Battle Against Mosquitoes

We're always looking for new ways to fend off mosquitoes, but with the advent of Zika virus, our casual search has evolved into a full-time quest. The New York Times reported about a handful of chic perfumes that actually repel these pesky insects courtesy of ingredients like IR3535, citronellol, and lemongrass oil. However, we knew that there just had to be more products on the market that efficiently did the same job.

After some deep digging, we came up with nine different formulas that will not only make you smell delicious but also help protect you against dangerous bites. If you decide you don't want to splurge on one of these, you can always turn to your trusty jar of Vicks VapoRub!

Shop Brands
Victoria's Secret
Aromaflage Botanical Fragrance and Insect Repellent
Aromaflage Botanical Fragrance and Insect Repellent

This chic fragrance uses cedarwood oil, a known repellent of bugs, to effectively defend you against mosquitoes carrying Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever. It contains notes of vanilla, patchouli, and orange, but if that's not your style, Aromaflage offers two other elegant scents (Sleep and Wild) to choose from.

Aromaflage Botanical Fragrance and Insect Repellent ($65)

Aromaflage Botanical Fragrance and Insect Repellent
$65
from aromaflage.com
Buy Now
Mrs. White's Unstung Hero Natural Spray Anti-Mosquito Eau de Cologne
Mrs. White's Unstung Hero Natural Spray Anti-Mosquito Eau de Cologne

This refreshing spritz contains IR3535, a powerful repellent found in many bug sprays. However, instead of giving off an offensive aroma, this delightful fragrance smells like an Arnold Palmer.

Mrs. White's Unstung Hero Natural Spray Anti-Mosquito Eau de Cologne ($38)

Mrs. White's Unstung Hero Natural Spray Anti-Mosquito Eau de Cologne
$38
from shen-beauty.com
Buy Now
Intelligent Nutrients Smart Armor Perfume Spray
Intelligent Nutrients Smart Armor Perfume Spray

Instead of using synthetic chemicals, this certified-organic formula utilizes natural repellents like citronella, cedar, peppermint, and geranium to defend your hide from bug bites.

Intelligent Nutrients Smart Armor Perfume Spray ($31)

Intelligent Nutrients Smart Armor Perfume Spray
$31
from intelligentnutrients.com
Buy Now
California Baby Everyday Lotion in Summer Blend
California Baby Everyday Lotion in Summer Blend

This gentle lotion contains citronella, lemongrass, and cedar (all natural essential oils) to stave off bites, while calendula and aloe vera soothe existing ones. It's designed to be safe for babies, but you'll love it, too!

California Baby Everyday Lotion in Summer Blend ($13)

California Baby Everyday Lotion in Summer Blend
$13
from californiababy.com
Buy Now
Coqui Coqui Colonia Repelente
Coqui Coqui Colonia Repelente

This scent is 100 percent natural, using only geranium and citronella oils to safeguard your skin. (And the packaging is so elegant, you'd never guess it fights off mosquitoes!)

Coqui Coqui Colonia Repelente ($16)

Coqui Coqui Colonia Repelente
$16
from coquicoqui.com
Buy Now
Osana Mosquito Repellent Soap
Osana Mosquito Repellent Soap

Not only does this citronella soap fortify your fight against bug bites, but each purchase also guarantees that one bar is sent to communities struggling to fight malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Osana Mosquito Repellent Soap ($30 for four bars)

Osana Mosquito Repellent Soap
$30
from osanabar.com
Buy Now
Isabella Smith Apothecary Insect Repellent Eau de Cologne
Isabella Smith Apothecary Insect Repellent Eau de Cologne

This beautifully packaged fragrance contains IR3535 and is available in three scents, giving picky perfume fans options. We're particularly fond of the Floral iteration, which contains notes of lily of the valley and rose.

Isabella Smith Apothecary Insect Repellent Eau de Cologne ($12)

Isabella Smith Apothecary Insect Repellent Eau de Cologne
$12
from thenaturalstore.co.uk
Buy Now
Incognito Hair and Body Wash
Incognito Hair and Body Wash

Consistent use of this insect-deterring treatment will not only help prevent malaria but even head lice (you can use it as a shampoo)!

Incognito Hair and Body Wash ($13)

Incognito Hair and Body Wash
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum

Though it wasn't designed for this purpose, a study revealed that Bombshell is exceptional at repelling mosquitoes. You'll also love the scent — it's loaded with juicy fruity-floral notes, including passion fruit and peony.

Victoria's Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum ($52)

Victoria's Secret
Bombshell Eau de Parfum
$52
from Victoria's Secret
Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret Fragrances
Beauty TipsBeauty ShoppingSummer BeautyPerfume
