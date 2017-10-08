 Skip Nav
24 Acid Products That Will Make Your Skin Instagram Ready

So you've figured out what those scientific-sounding ingredients are in your favorite products and discovered the best skin and hair oils for your next DIY project. But what do you know about acids?

After the infamous peel scene from Sex and the City, many are afraid to dabble in the world of acids, but trust us — incorporating them into your regimen can yield incredible results. While some acids (particularly alpha hydroxy) are known for their resurfacing properties, others have a wide range of benefits, like reversing hyperpigmentation, controlling acne, and shrinking pores. (And don't worry: if you can buy these products at your favorite department store, they're supergentle.)

Now that you're ready to take on the world of acids, let's get started! We've got you and your complexion completely covered. In addition to decoding 24 of the hottest acids to get you clear, bright, youthful skin, we've suggested a few products to try. Read on and prepare for a totally transformed routine.

Rodial Daily Azelaic Acid Serum
$98
Buy Now
Natura Bissé C+C Vitamin Complex
$190
Buy Now
SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic
$162
Buy Now
Phace Bioactive Illuminating Serum
$92
Buy Now
Dr. Brandt Crease Release
$54
Buy Now
Mizon Original Skin Energy Hyaluronic Acid 100
$15
Buy Now
Tatcha Deep Brightening Serum
$185
Buy Now
Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment
$105
Buy Now
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Deep Cleansing Foaming Cream
$23
Buy Now
Vivant Skincare 15 Percent Mandelic Acid 3-in-1 Serum
$64
Buy Now
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer
$24
Buy Now
REN Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask
$55
Buy Now
Shiseido White Lucent Brightening Moisturizing Cream
$79
Buy Now
Azelaic Acid
Alpha Lipoic Acid
Citric Acid
Ellagic Acid
Ferulic Acid
Gallic Acid
Gamma Aminobutyric Acid (GABA)
Glycolic Acid
Glycyrrhetic Acid
Hyaluronic Acid
Kojic Acid
Lactic Acid
Lactobionic Acid
Lauric Acid
Linoleic Acid
Malic Acid
Mandelic Acid
Nicotinic Acid
Oleanolic Acid
Phytic Acid
Retinoic Acid
Salicylic Acid
Tartaric Acid
Tranexamic Acid
Beauty TipsAntiagingBeauty ShoppingAcneSkin Care
