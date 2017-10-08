24 Acid Products That Will Make Your Skin Instagram Ready

So you've figured out what those scientific-sounding ingredients are in your favorite products and discovered the best skin and hair oils for your next DIY project. But what do you know about acids?

After the infamous peel scene from Sex and the City, many are afraid to dabble in the world of acids, but trust us — incorporating them into your regimen can yield incredible results. While some acids (particularly alpha hydroxy) are known for their resurfacing properties, others have a wide range of benefits, like reversing hyperpigmentation, controlling acne, and shrinking pores. (And don't worry: if you can buy these products at your favorite department store, they're supergentle.)

Now that you're ready to take on the world of acids, let's get started! We've got you and your complexion completely covered. In addition to decoding 24 of the hottest acids to get you clear, bright, youthful skin, we've suggested a few products to try. Read on and prepare for a totally transformed routine.