Here's What You Need to Know About Shopping For Salicylic Acid Products

You've probably heard of salicylic acid before, but you may not have a grand understanding of how it's derived and what it's generally used for. To get answers to those questions, we hit up a medical esthetician and founder of Dermovia, Anita Sun. "Salicylic acid is an active ingredient that can be naturally derived from willowbark tree," she explained. "It is a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) and is a gentle exfoliating ingredient that is also anti-inflammatory and antibacterial."

As you can imagine, all of the above characteristics make salicylic acid a savior ingredient for those with oily and acne-prone skin. Sun also said it can work wonders for mature skin, rosacea, scars, and rough-texture skin ailments such as psoriasis.

"Salicylic acid is very beneficial for turning over dull skin to reveal brighter skin. It's effective in exfoliating away surface dead skin cells, and its sloughing benefit helps to reduce acne and prevent bacteria from spreading," she said. "BHAs are oil-soluble, so they can penetrate deeper into the skin to loosen and unclog oil sebum from pores."

In that sense, salicylic acid can effectively decrease oil production and sebum secretion at a deep level, leaving you with a brighter, clearer, and more even complexion. The only thing to be cautious of is using high concentrations and quantities. When overdone, salicylic acid can cause the skin to overdry, so save potent products for spot treatments and use masks and treatments with care.

Mario Badescu
Acne Facial Cleanser
$15
from Nordstrom
Aloe BHA Skin Toner
$11
from amazon.com
Kiehl's
Blue Herbal Spot Treatment, 15 mL
$18
from Neiman Marcus
Origins
Super Spot Remover Acne Treatment Gel
$17
from Ulta
Salicylic Acid 2 Percent Solution
$5
from theordinary.com
Maybelline
Dream Pure BB Cream Skin Clearing Perfector
$8.99
from Ulta
Sunday Riley
U.f.o. Ultra-clarifying Face Oil, 35ml - Colorless
$80
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Sephora Face Masks
Herbivore Blue Tansy AHA + BHA Resurfacing Clarity Mask
$48
from Sephora
Shiseido
'Ibuki' Multi Solution Gel
$38
from Nordstrom
Neutrogena
Body Clear Body Scrub, Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment
$7.99
from Walgreens
Mario Badescu Acne Facial Cleanser
Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner
Kiehl's Blue Herbal Spot Treatment
Origins Super Spot Remover Acne Treatment Gel
The Ordinary 2% Salicylic Acid
Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream Skin Clearing Perfector
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra Clarifying Oil
Herbivore Blue Tansy Resurfacing Clarity Mask
Shiseido Ibuki Multi Solution Gel
Neutrogena Body Clear Body Scrub
