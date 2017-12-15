Best Drugstore Lip Balm Under $10
12 Drugstore Lip Balms That'll Get You Through Winter Chap Free
Lip balm is one of those skin care and makeup essentials that you can easily find at the drugstore. The problem is there are often too many varieties from which to choose at the drugstore. Whether it's for hydration, serious skin repair, or a touch of color, hands down there's a tube out there made for you. Read on for a list of 10 top lip balm picks, each one under $10.
Rosebud Salve
$6
from Sephora
