 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
12 Drugstore Lip Balms That'll Get You Through Winter Chap Free
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Drugstore Lip Balms That'll Get You Through Winter Chap Free

Lip balm is one of those skin care and makeup essentials that you can easily find at the drugstore. The problem is there are often too many varieties from which to choose at the drugstore. Whether it's for hydration, serious skin repair, or a touch of color, hands down there's a tube out there made for you. Read on for a list of 10 top lip balm picks, each one under $10.

The Multipurpose Balm
The One That Started It All
The Celebrity Favorite
Baby Soft
Think Pink
Best Import
Ball of Freshness
Cherry Delicious
Vintage Classic
Sun Protection
Natural Wonder
Back to Basics
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
10 Under $10Lip BalmsDrugstore BeautyBeauty ShoppingMakeupSkin Care
Shop Story
Read Story
Vaseline
Lip Therapy Original 0.25 oz
from Target
$1.89
ChapStick Classic
from target.com
$3
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
from walmart.com
$5
Babyganics Lip & Face Balm
from diapers.com
$5
Burt's Bees
Tinted Lip Balm
from Macy's
$5
Yu-Be
Lip Therapy
from Sephora
$5
EOS
Smooth Sphere Lip Balm
from Ulta
$3.29
Maybelline Baby Lips Balm in Cherry Me
from target.com
$3
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Rosebud Salve
from Sephora
$6
Nivea's Sun Protect Lip Balm
from britsuperstore.com
$6
Weleda Everon Lip Balm
from usa.weleda.com
$7
Kiehl's
Lip Balm #1
from Bloomingdale's
$7
Shop More
EOS Lip Treatments SHOP MORE
EOS
Smooth Sphere Lip Balm
from Ulta
$3.29$2.79
EOS
Organic Lip Balm Multipack
from Ulta
$10.99
EOS
Lip Balm
from Ulta
$3.49$2.79
EOS
Lemon Drop Smooth Sphere Lip Balm SPF 15
from Ulta
$3.49$2.79
EOS
Smooth Lip Balm Sphere Sweet Mint
from Walgreens
$3.99
Burt's Bees Lipstick SHOP MORE
Burt's Bees
Tinted Lip Balm
from Macy's
$5
Burt's Bees
Tinted Lip Oil
from Ulta
$8.99
Burt's Bees
Lipstick
from Macy's
$9
Burt's Bees
Lipstick
from Macy's
$9
Burt's Bees
Lipstick
from Ulta
$8.99
Rosebud Perfume Co. Lip Treatments SHOP MORE
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Rosebud Salve
from Sephora
$6
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Minted Rose Lip Balm
from Sephora
$7
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Strawberry Lip Balm
from Sephora
$7
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Smith's Minted Rose Lip Balm by 0.8oz Lip Balm)
from Smallflower
$7
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Smith's Brambleberry Rose Lip Balm by 0.8oz Lip Balm)
from Smallflower
$7
Rosebud Perfume Co. Lip Treatments AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Travel
23 Travel Essentials Our Editors Can't Fly Without
by Nicole Yi
Spring Fashion
10 Travel Essentials From Photographer and Model Nancy Gomez
by Faith Cummings
Holiday Living
Yes Way! These Great Gifts Cost Less Than $10
by Lisette Mejia
Behati Prinsloo
Perfect 10: Behati Prinsloo's Summer Essentials
by Chi Chau
Kiehl's Skin Care AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping Guide
Check Out What Our Editors Are Shopping This November
by Rebecca Brown
Summer Style
50 Pineapple-Inspired Shopping Ideas That'll Sweeten Up Your Summer
by Macy Daniela Martin
Gift Guide
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: 150+ Last-Minute Presents For Everyone on Your List
by Brittney Stephens
Gift Guide
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: Over 100 Great Gifts, All Under $100!
by Brittney Stephens
EOS Lip Treatments AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
emily_soto
emily_soto
tohellinahandbag
ellespann
Burt's Bees Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
christie_ferrari
meganzietz
phasesofrobyn
phasesofrobyn
Rosebud Perfume Co. Lip Treatments AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
beautyandcolour
female.fashionary
twopeasinaprada
taymbrown
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds