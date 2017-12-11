10 Top-Rated Drugstore Beauty Products That Are Truly Worth the Hype — All Under $13

If you haven't delved into the world of drugstore makeup, your beauty game is seriously suffering. There are so many affordable brands out there that deliver high-quality products. I am always on the hunt for the very best cosmetics that are easily accessible, so I test items on the regular. If you want to know which products are truly worth the hype, we have rounded up the top-rated options, all under $13. We have tried all of these formulas ourselves, so we guarantee you'll be impressed. Shop through these popular picks and buy yourself a few essentials.