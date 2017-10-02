The Exact Fall Nail Color You Should Be Wearing, According to Your Zodiac Sign

No matter how your stars are aligned this season or whether or not Mercury is in retrograde (please, no), one thing is certain — your nails will be on point. A seasonal shift stretches way beyond the expected wardrobe swap. It could be a time to get grinding in your career, to ditch a Summer fling, or maybe just to grab some much-needed inspo to help you refresh a bit. No matter what your major moves are this Fall, there's always a beauty option to accompany them. Mecca Woods, astrologer and founder of My Life Created, broke down what's in store this season for every sign of the zodiac . . . and how to perfectly pair your mani to match it.

