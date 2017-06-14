 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Let Your Horoscope Guide Your Day — and Your Beauty Shopping
Ulta Beauty
See It Here First: Every Polish From China Glaze's My Little Pony Collection
Lucy Hale
Proof That Lucy Hale’s Hair Is Your Dream Lob Look
Makeup
9 Birthday-Cake-Scented Beauty Products — Because Life Should Always Be a Party!
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Let Your Horoscope Guide Your Day — and Your Beauty Shopping

If you start every day by checking your horoscope for some astrological guidance, always ask your date what sign they are, or spend your time looking up celebrities' birthdays to explain their feuds (Taylor is a Sagittarius and Katy is a Scorpio, FYI), you need to start considering your sign when choosing your beauty products.

Your sign's personality traits line up better with some brands than others. Consider your values and style when shopping and let this astrological guide be your starting point.

Read on to find out which brands will appeal to your starry soul according to the zodiac.

Related
12 Stunning Makeup Looks Inspired by All of the Zodiac Signs

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty ShoppingAstrologyBeauty Products
Join The Conversation
Healthy Eating Tips
by Anna Monette Roberts
Disneyland's Cozy Cone Ice Cream Hack
Food News
by Nicole Iizuka
Low-Carb Pre-Workout Breakfast
Breakfast
The Low-Carb Breakfast I Always Eat Before My Workouts
by Anna Monette Roberts
John Mulaney Metaphor For Trump on Stephen Colbert
Opinion
by Victoria Messina
Natural Cream Deodorant From Milk + Honey Review
Beauty Tips
The Natural Deodorant That Weaned Me Off Antiperspirants
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds