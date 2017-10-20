 Skip Nav
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
These 38 Gifts From Nordstrom Will Make You the Hero of Holiday Season

Let's face it: the Nordstrom beauty department is a magical wonderland 365 days a year, but around the holidays, the place gets extra special. That's because during the Winter, the store rolls out the absolute best and most luxurious in makeup, skin, and hair care.

From a delightful set of MAC lipsticks to a Laura Geller eye shadow kit that looks good enough to eat, Nordstrom's halls are decked with boughs of beauty. Of course, you can (and should!) go HAM on those pricey, once-in-a-lifetime holiday offerings. But if you're on a budget, it's not impossible to find the cutest little trinkets starting at just $25.

Ahead, find the best presents for friends, family, and, yes, yourself — all waiting for you to scoop them up in the Nordstrom beauty aisles.

Butter London All the Jewels Collection
Stila Written in the Stars Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Set
MAC Snow Ball Classics Mini Lipstick Kit
Urban Decay 24/7 Troublemaker Mascara & Eye Pencil Duo
Nars Man Ray Impassioned Love Triangle Set
Yves Saint Laurent Tatouage Couture Set
Tata Harper Winter Wonders Set
Artis Elite Smoke 5-Piece Brush Set
Laura Mercier Les Petits Souffle Body Cream Collection
T3 PROi Professional Hair Dryer
Smashbox Drawn In, Decked Out Be Legendary Lipstick and Mattifyer Set
Laura Gellar 31 Days of Holiday Eyeshadow Collection
Sisley Rose Scented Candle
Ouai To-Go Kit
Beautyblender Midas Touch Duo
Philosophy Snow Angel
Dior Glow & Smoky Colour Design Eye Palette
Lalicious Brown Sugar Vanilla Mini Sparkle & Shine Set
DryBar The Texture Toolkit
Patchology Wink & a Kiss FlashPatch Hydrogels
Prada Candy Eau de Parfum Set
Molton Brown Embracing Hand Cream Set
Nest Holiday Candle & Reed Diffuser Set
Kiehl's Gently Exfoliating Body Scrub Soap Bar
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Volume 3
Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne
Giorgio Armani Eye Box Duo
Fresh Sugar Lips Suite Set
GlamGlow Dream Duo
Deborah Lippmann Shining Star Set
Replia Feminine Discovery Set
7
more images
Start Slideshow
