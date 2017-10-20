These 38 Gifts From Nordstrom Will Make You the Hero of Holiday Season

Let's face it: the Nordstrom beauty department is a magical wonderland 365 days a year, but around the holidays, the place gets extra special. That's because during the Winter, the store rolls out the absolute best and most luxurious in makeup, skin, and hair care.

From a delightful set of MAC lipsticks to a Laura Geller eye shadow kit that looks good enough to eat, Nordstrom's halls are decked with boughs of beauty. Of course, you can (and should!) go HAM on those pricey, once-in-a-lifetime holiday offerings. But if you're on a budget, it's not impossible to find the cutest little trinkets starting at just $25.

Ahead, find the best presents for friends, family, and, yes, yourself — all waiting for you to scoop them up in the Nordstrom beauty aisles.