10 Cruelty-Free Beauty Brands We Can Get Behind

When I became beauty-obsessed in my teen years, I watched a video about cosmetic testing on animals. I was shocked to learn that this practice is completely unnecessary, isn't required by the government, and involves shoving beauty products into the eyes and mouths of rabbits and other animals. I was relieved to discover that both PETA and Leaping Bunny publish lists of cosmetic companies that don't use animal testing. They even have logos for beauty brands to use on their packaging to let consumers know that they are cruelty-free.

I try hard to purchase products from companies that are cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny-approved. Luckily, many of my favorite brands make incredible products without all the bad karma. Read on for 10 great brands that don't test on animals, plus the products you should try from each.


Wet n Wild Color Icon Blush
$3
from wetnwildbeauty.com
Buy Now
MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner
$3
from wetnwildbeauty.com
Buy Now
Wet n Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow Trio
$3
from wetnwildbeauty.com
Buy Now
Tarte Airbuki Bamboo Powder Foundation Brush
$28
from tartecosmetics.com
Buy Now
Tarteist Glossy Lip Paint
$20
from tartecosmetics.com
Buy Now
Tarteist Clay Paint Liner and Brush
$24
from tartecosmetics.com
Buy Now
Yes to Coconuts Ultra Moisture Conditioner
$11
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Yes to Cucumbers Facial Towelettes
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Yes to Tomatoes Daily Clarifying Cleanser
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
HydraGel Lift Eye Perfecting Primer
$26
from purminerals.com
Buy Now
4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation With Skincare Ingredients
$30
from purminerals.com
Buy Now
Cameo Contour Stick
$40
from purminerals.com
Buy Now
Bella Eyes Gel Powder Eyeshadow
$5
from milanicosmetics.com
Buy Now
Milani Eyeshadow Primer
$7
from milanicosmetics.com
Buy Now
Milani Color Statement Lipstick
$6
from milanicosmetics.com
Buy Now
Bodyography Natural Finish Foundation
$25
from bodyography.com
Buy Now
Bodyography Lipsticks
$16
from bodyography.com
Buy Now
E.l.f High Definition Powder
$6
from target.com
Buy Now
E.l.f. Eyebrow Kit
$3
from elfcosmetics.com
Buy Now
E.l.f Contouring Blush and Bronzer
$4
from elfcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Too Faced Melted Metal Liquified Metallic Lipstick
$21
from toofaced.com
Buy Now
Too Faced Milk Chocolate Soleil Bronzer
$30
from toofaced.com
Buy Now
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
$23
from toofaced.com
Buy Now
NYX Jumbo Eye Pencils
$5
from nyxcosmetics.com
Buy Now
NYX Slide On Lip Pencil
$8
from nyxcosmetics.com
Buy Now
NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream
$6
from nyxcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Naked Eyeshadow Palette
$54
from urbandecay.com
Buy Now
24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil
$20
from urbandecay.com
Buy Now
Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup
$40
from urbandecay.com
Buy Now
