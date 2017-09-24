Best Oribe Products
Behold — These Are the 7 Most Popular Oribe Hair Products You Need in Your Life
If you're feeling like your tresses could use a little pick-me-up, it's no secret that turning to styling products can be a total lifesaver. Oribe is a leader in the hair community, and its formulas will make your locks feel like a million dollars. The brand is known for its ultrapopular texturizing spray, but it goes beyond that; there are a wide array of luxe items. We shopped and narrowed it down to these top picks. Check out our favorites that are worth a try.
Women's Dry Texturizing Spray
$46
from Barneys New York
Maximista Thickening Spray, 200ml - Colorless
$38
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Masque For Beautiful Color, 175ml - Colorless
$63
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner, 6.8 oz
$52
