 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Purple and Silver Toning Shampoo to Keep That Blond Hair Blond

You might have heard about toning shampoo before, but do you know why blondes need it? Also known as purple shampoo, it helps fight off all those orange and brassy tones that often develop after you've dyed your hair a lighter shade. And unless you're going for the brassy look, people typically want to get rid of it. Because the shampoos are typically purple, blue, and gray, they can help cancel out the warm shades on the hair. Interested in trying one for yourself? Invest in some of these choices.

Davines Alchemic Shampoo Silver
$19
Buy Now
Oribe Silverati Shampoo
Davines Alchemic Shampoo Silver
Aveda Blue Malva Shampoo
John Frieda Sheer Blonde Color Renew Tone Correcting Shampoo
Rene Furterer Okara Mild Silver Shampoo
Pravana The Perfect Blonde Shampoo
Tigi Bed Head Dumb Blonde Purple Toning Shampoo
Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo
R+CO Sunset Blvd Blonde Shampoo
Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo
Start Slideshow
Beauty TrendsBlonde HairHair ColorShampooHair
Shop More
John Frieda Shampoo SHOP MORE
John Frieda
Frizz Ease Miraculous Recovery Repairing Shampoo
from Ulta
$9.99
John Frieda
Luxurious Volume Volume Refresh Dry Shampoo
from Ulta
$6.99
John Frieda
Sheer Blonde Everlasting Blonde Colour Preserving Shampoo
from Ulta
$6.99
John Frieda
Frizz Ease Beyond Smooth Frizz Immunity Shampoo
from Ulta
$9.99
John Frieda
Luxurious Volume Touchably Full Shampoo for Color Treated Hair
from Ulta
$6.99
Rene Furterer Shampoo SHOP MORE
Rene Furterer
Women's Sublime Curl Shampoo
from Barneys New York
$30
Rene Furterer
Women's Lissea Smoothing Shampoo
from Barneys New York
$30
Rene Furterer
Women's KARITÉ Intense Nourishing Shampoo
from Barneys New York
$27
Rene Furterer
Women's ABSOLUE KÉRATINE Renewal Shampoo
from Barneys New York
$33
Rene Furterer
Women's FORTICEA Stimulating Shampoo
from Barneys New York
$29
Ulta Shampoo SHOP MORE
Sexy Hair
Big Dry Shampoo
from Ulta
$17.95
Matrix
Style Link Mineral Play Back Dry Shampoo
from Ulta
$18
Living Proof
Travel Size Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo
from Ulta
$12
Pureology
Hydrate Shampoo
from Ulta
$28
Not Your Mother's
Travel Size Clean Freak Dry Shampoo
from Ulta
$2.99
Ulta Shampoo AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
heykailymae
wunderbliss
rachellaurenlucy
oohbother
R+CO Shampoo AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kateymcfarlan
districtsparkle
districtsparkle
districtsparkle
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds