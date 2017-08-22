Purple and Silver Toning Shampoo to Keep That Blond Hair Blond

You might have heard about toning shampoo before, but do you know why blondes need it? Also known as purple shampoo, it helps fight off all those orange and brassy tones that often develop after you've dyed your hair a lighter shade. And unless you're going for the brassy look, people typically want to get rid of it. Because the shampoos are typically purple, blue, and gray, they can help cancel out the warm shades on the hair. Interested in trying one for yourself? Invest in some of these choices.