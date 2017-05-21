 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
11 New Self-Tanners That Will Give You a Gorgeous Glow This Summer

Best Self-Tanners 2017

11 New Self-Tanners That Will Give You a Gorgeous Glow This Summer

All skin tones are beautiful without any extra help, but if you're going to add some warmth to yours, do it safely! Sun exposure in small doses provides essential vitamin D, but just one bad burn can double your risk of deadly melanoma. That's why we highly recommend opting for the self-tanning route. Whether you're a seasoned bronzing pro or a relative newcomer to the world of faux glow, 2017's crop of formulas will lend your complexion a natural (not orange) radiance and are easy to apply. Keep reading to discover a clear mousse, gradual tanning foundation, and more innovative new products.

Related
11 Self-Tanners Beauty Editors Actually Love and Use

Shop Brands
Tarte · Charlotte Tilbury · Vita Liberata · St. Tropez
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Gradual Glow Self Tanner For Face
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Gradual Glow Self Tanner For Face

This new iteration of the brand's popular self-tanning pads imparts a buildable, gradual glow to skin. Each pad also functions as a complexion treatment — they are infused with exfoliating glycolic and lactic acids (so no prescrub is necessary!) and hyaluronic acid, leaving you feeling hydrated and bronzed.

Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Gradual Glow Self Tanner For Face ($35)

Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse Self-Tan Mousse
Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse Self-Tan Mousse

This innovative self-tanning formula applies completely clear, meaning you won't leave any bronze smudges on your white sheets. But don't let that transparent liquid fool you — it imparts a natural, radiant glow in four to six hours.

Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse Self-Tan Mousse ($57)

Tarte Glow With the Faux Foaming Self-Tanner With Mitt
Tarte Glow With the Faux Foaming Self-Tanner With Mitt

Fans of an ultradark tan will swoon over this Tarte mousse, which develops in as little as two hours to reveal a deep, sultry bronze hue. It also boasts skin-nourishing ingredients (like aloe, witch hazel, and black walnut shell extract) to leave skin hydrated and soft, ultimately resulting in a longer-lasting glow.

Tarte Glow With the Faux Foaming Self-Tanner With Mitt ($39)

Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask
Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask

Apply this moisturizing treatment to a clean complexion before bed and you'll wake up to a subtle, radiant glow. Oat kernel extract moisturizes and lifts your skin, while the light amount of DHA ensures you'll never look orange, just healthy.

Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask ($55)

Vita Liberata Ten Minute Tan
Vita Liberata Ten Minute Tan

Self-tanning is typically a process that simply can't be rushed, which is what makes this new formula so exciting. You only need to let the lotion sit on your skin for 10 minutes before rinsing it off (20 if you are pale or want a deeper tan)! In about six hours, you'll start seeing a golden glow develop on your skin.

Vita Liberata Ten Minute Tan ($39)

NKD SKN Natural Gradual Tan Lotion
NKD SKN Natural Gradual Tan Lotion

Zero smell, buildable color, and a superhydrating formula make this new lotion a must try. It's available in two shades (medium and dark) for varying complexions, and it dries quickly so it won't stain your clothes.

NKD SKN Natural Gradual Tan Lotion ($20)

Skinny Tan 7-Day Tanner
Skinny Tan 7-Day Tanner

The brand is called Skinny Tan because its self-tanning formulas all contain guarana, which diminishes the appearance of cellulite. This product is a rich cream that features a guide color that acts as complexion-tinting body makeup while the bronzing formula works its magic underneath. Once you rinse it off, you'll see a natural glow. Keep using it over the course of seven days for a richer hue.

Skinny Tan 7-Day Tanner ($40)

James Read Gradual Tan Coconut Melting Tanning Balm
James Read Gradual Tan Coconut Melting Tanning Balm

You'll be obsessed with applying this formula to freshly shaved legs as it looks, feels, and smells just like silky, solidified coconut oil. It adds a sun-kissed glow to your face and body while providing deep hydration.

James Read Gradual Tan Coconut Melting Tanning Balm ($39)

Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Self Tan
Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Self Tan

Available in three shades, this innovative product combines foundation and self-tanner in one tube to create a flawless complexion. It's completely streak-free, and it even has SPF 20, so you're protecting your skin as you add gradual color.

Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Self Tan ($15)

Hard Candy Glamazon Glow All the Way Tropical Tan
Hard Candy Glamazon Glow All the Way Tropical Tan

This self-tanner/highlighter hybrid contains real 24-karat gold, so as your gradual glow develops, your skin will glimmer! The formula leaves a natural tint but won't rub off on clothing, and if you're a beauty babe on a budget, you can't beat the price.

Hard Candy Glamazon Glow All the Way Tropical Tan ($8)

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist

If you've ever struggled to reach your back during a self-bronzing session, you need to pick up this mist. Its canister features a 360-degree nozzle that allows you to spray yourself from any angle — even upside-down — to ensure even coverage. Leave it on for a minimum of one hour and a maximum of three, depending on the depth of glow you hope to achieve.

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist ($40)

Beauty ShoppingSummer BeautySelf-Tanner
Shop Story
Read Story
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Gradual Glow Self Tanner For Face
from drdennisgross.com
$35
HSN
Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse Self-Tan Mousse - Medium/Dark
from HSN
$57
Tarte
Glow with the Faux Foaming Self-Tanner with Mitt
from Sephora
$39
Charlotte Tilbury
Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask
from Nordstrom
$55
Vita Liberata
Ten Minute Tan
from Sephora
$39
NKD SKN Natural Gradual Tan Lotion
from ulta.com
$20
Skinny Tan 7 Day Tanner
from skinnytan.com
$40
James Read Gradual Tan Coconut Melting Tanning Balm
from qvc.com
$39
Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Self Tan
from ulta.com
$15
St. Tropez
Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist
from Ulta
$40
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Gradual Glow Self Tanner For Face
from drdennisgross.com
$35
NKD SKN Natural Gradual Tan Lotion
from ulta.com
$20
Skinny Tan 7-Day Tanner
from skinnytan.com
$40
James Read Gradual Tan Coconut Melting Tanning Balm
from qvc.com
$39
Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Self Tan
from ulta.com
$15
Hard Candy Glamazon Glow All the Way Tropical Tan
from walmart.com
$8
Shop More
St. Tropez Sun Bronzers & Self-Tanners SHOP MORE
St. Tropez
Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
from Nordstrom
$18
St. Tropez
Self Tan Luxe Dry Oil 100ml
from Asos
$40
St. Tropez
Self Tan Bronzing Mousse, 4 fl oz
from QVC
$32
St. Tropez
Pro-Light Portable Spray Tan Device with 2 Mists & Mitt
from QVC
$197
St. Tropez
Self Tan Express Sheet Mask
from Asos
$13
Tarte Sun Bronzers & Self-Tanners SHOP MORE
Tarte
Brazilliance Skin Rejuvenating Maracuja Self Tanning Face Towelettes
from Macy's
$21
Tarte
Glow with the Faux Foaming Self-Tanner with Mitt
from Sephora
$39
Tarte
Brazilliance PLUS + Self-Tanner with Mitt
from Ulta
$39
Tarte
Girls Just Wanna Have Sun Bronze & SunSet
from QVC
$17
Tarte
Girls Just Wanna Have Sun Bronze & Sun Set
from Sephora
$17
HSN Sun Bronzers & Self-Tanners SHOP MORE
HSN
Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse Self-Tan Mousse - Medium/Dark
from HSN
$57
HSN
Tan-Luxe The Gradual Illuminating Self-Tan Lotion
from HSN
$29
HSN
The Beauty Spy Tan Organic Tan Erase Exfoliating Glove
from HSN
$20
HSN
The Beauty Spy Tan Organic Eco-Certified Self Tan Lotion
from HSN
$32
TanTowel
Half-Body Classic Self-Tanning Towelette - Single
from HSN
$4
St. Tropez Sun Bronzers & Self-Tanners AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sloppyelegance
mrs.simplylovely
kendieveryday
thedefineddetail
Charlotte Tilbury Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sarah_najafi
kristentaekman
classicingray
meandmr.jones
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds