11 New Self-Tanners That Will Give You a Gorgeous Glow This Summer May 21, 2017 by Emily Orofino All skin tones are beautiful without any extra help, but if you're going to add some warmth to yours, do it safely! Sun exposure in small doses provides essential vitamin D, but just one bad burn can double your risk of deadly melanoma. That's why we highly recommend opting for the self-tanning route. Whether you're a seasoned bronzing pro or a relative newcomer to the world of faux glow, 2017's crop of formulas will lend your complexion a natural (not orange) radiance and are easy to apply. Keep reading to discover a clear mousse, gradual tanning foundation, and more innovative new products. Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Gradual Glow Self Tanner For Face This new iteration of the brand's popular self-tanning pads imparts a buildable, gradual glow to skin. Each pad also functions as a complexion treatment — they are infused with exfoliating glycolic and lactic acids (so no prescrub is necessary!) and hyaluronic acid, leaving you feeling hydrated and bronzed. Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Gradual Glow Self Tanner For Face ($35) Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse Self-Tan Mousse This innovative self-tanning formula applies completely clear, meaning you won't leave any bronze smudges on your white sheets. But don't let that transparent liquid fool you — it imparts a natural, radiant glow in four to six hours. Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse Self-Tan Mousse ($57) Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse Self-Tan Mousse ($57) Tarte Glow With the Faux Foaming Self-Tanner With Mitt Fans of an ultradark tan will swoon over this Tarte mousse, which develops in as little as two hours to reveal a deep, sultry bronze hue. It also boasts skin-nourishing ingredients (like aloe, witch hazel, and black walnut shell extract) to leave skin hydrated and soft, ultimately resulting in a longer-lasting glow. Tarte Glow With the Faux Foaming Self-Tanner With Mitt ($39) Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask Apply this moisturizing treatment to a clean complexion before bed and you'll wake up to a subtle, radiant glow. Oat kernel extract moisturizes and lifts your skin, while the light amount of DHA ensures you'll never look orange, just healthy. Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask ($55) Vita Liberata Ten Minute Tan Self-tanning is typically a process that simply can't be rushed, which is what makes this new formula so exciting. You only need to let the lotion sit on your skin for 10 minutes before rinsing it off (20 if you are pale or want a deeper tan)! In about six hours, you'll start seeing a golden glow develop on your skin. Vita Liberata Ten Minute Tan ($39) NKD SKN Natural Gradual Tan Lotion Zero smell, buildable color, and a superhydrating formula make this new lotion a must try. It's available in two shades (medium and dark) for varying complexions, and it dries quickly so it won't stain your clothes. NKD SKN Natural Gradual Tan Lotion ($20) Skinny Tan 7-Day Tanner The brand is called Skinny Tan because its self-tanning formulas all contain guarana, which diminishes the appearance of cellulite. This product is a rich cream that features a guide color that acts as complexion-tinting body makeup while the bronzing formula works its magic underneath. Once you rinse it off, you'll see a natural glow. Keep using it over the course of seven days for a richer hue. Skinny Tan 7-Day Tanner ($40) James Read Gradual Tan Coconut Melting Tanning Balm You'll be obsessed with applying this formula to freshly shaved legs as it looks, feels, and smells just like silky, solidified coconut oil. It adds a sun-kissed glow to your face and body while providing deep hydration. James Read Gradual Tan Coconut Melting Tanning Balm ($39) Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Self Tan Available in three shades, this innovative product combines foundation and self-tanner in one tube to create a flawless complexion. It's completely streak-free, and it even has SPF 20, so you're protecting your skin as you add gradual color. Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Self Tan ($15) Hard Candy Glamazon Glow All the Way Tropical Tan This self-tanner/highlighter hybrid contains real 24-karat gold, so as your gradual glow develops, your skin will glimmer! The formula leaves a natural tint but won't rub off on clothing, and if you're a beauty babe on a budget, you can't beat the price. Hard Candy Glamazon Glow All the Way Tropical Tan ($8) St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist If you've ever struggled to reach your back during a self-bronzing session, you need to pick up this mist. Its canister features a 360-degree nozzle that allows you to spray yourself from any angle — even upside-down — to ensure even coverage. Leave it on for a minimum of one hour and a maximum of three, depending on the depth of glow you hope to achieve. St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist ($40)